B.C. man sentenced to life, no chance of parole for 15 years for triple murder

A B.C. man who killed his mother, brother and stepfather before setting the family home on fire in 2020 has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance for parole for 15 years.

Justice Murray Blok handed down the sentence in in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster Monday, following a joint submission from Crown and the defence last week.

After initially pleading not guilty to three counts of second-degree murder, Kia Ebrahimian changed his plea to guilty partway through his trial in October.

Ebrahimian’s 23-year-old brother, Befrin Ebrahimian; his 50-year-old mother, Tatiana Bazyar; and Bazyar’s common-law partner, 46-year-old Francesco Zangrilli were found dead after emergency crews responded to fire at the family’s home on Wakefield Drive in Langley two-and-a-half years ago.

Kia Ebrahimian, who was then 24 years old, had been living at the property with the three victims.

First responders found Zangrilli outside the home, and later found Befrin and Bazyar inside.

Homicide investigators quickly identified Ebrahimian as a suspect in the murders and house fire, and he was arrested and charged in July 2020.

