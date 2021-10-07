B.C. man sentenced to 46 months in U.S. prison for attempting to illegally export firearms to Dubai, Colombia
A U.S. judge has sentenced a B.C. man to 46 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to attempting to illegally export firearms to Dubai and Colombia.
In a decision published Tuesday by the Western District of New York's U.S. Attorney's Office, Aydan Sin was sentenced in connection to incidents from late 2016 and early 2017. The decision says Sin "conspired with others … to export defense articles on the United States Munitions List."
One of the people Sin was allegedly working with reportedly spoke to an undercover officer about the exports and was told that a licence was required to export the firearms legally.
"The defendants acknowledged the illegality of the attempted exports, provided an encrypted Blackberry device to the (undercover officer) for the purpose of secure, covert communications, and wired approximately $70,000 USD from Canada to the United States as a 50 per cent down payment for the export of the goods," a statement about the sentencing decision says.
Sin reportedly requested the gun order on Dec. 7, 2016.
"On Dec. 9, 2016, Sin told the (officer) that rather than get an export licence, he wanted the (officer) to export the firearms 'the wrong way.'"
Two revised invoices were then sent, including one for the export of five firearms, ammunition, suppressors and six magazines totalling $20,575 USD, all for export to Dubai. A second invoice totalled $121,175 for 50 firearms, ammunition, suppressors and magazines to be sent to Colombia. The invoices reportedly "contained language stating that exporting these products was prohibited by law without an export licence."
Two wire transfers covering half of the total purchase price of the items was reportedly received in early February 2017 from a Canadian bank account.
"Prior to the attempted export and export of these defence items from the United States, Sin was aware that an export licence was required and at no time did he, or the actual exporter apply for, receive, or possess a licence to export the items from the United States," the statement about the decision says.
Charges against the individuals Sin was reportedly working with are pending. Sin pleaded guilty to violating the Arms Export Control Act in May 2017. That charge can lead to a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $1-million fine.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | No response from PM to invitation an 'insult': First Nation
The Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "missed an opportunity" to show his commitment to the survivors of residential schools by not replying to its invitations to take part in an event marking the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Can an employer reduce an employee's pay if they're permanently working remotely?
With many companies making remote work a permanent aspect of certain jobs, experts say employers cannot reduce a current employee's salary without consent and face legal risks if they do.
Canadiens goaltender Carey Price voluntarily enters player assistance program
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is voluntarily entering the NHL’s player assistance program for an unspecified reason, the team announced Thursday.
NEW | 756 Alberta schools reporting cases of COVID-19, 54 declare outbreaks
Alberta's first list of schools reporting cases of COVID-19 since resuming the practice shows 54 have declared outbreaks of the virus, while more than 750 have reported at least two cases.
Canada faces wave of terminations as workplace vaccine mandates take effect: lawyer
Legal experts say Canada is facing a potential wave of terminations tied to mandatory workplace vaccine policies as a growing number of employers require workers to be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs.
BREAKING | Quebec Amber Alert ended after two missing toddlers found safe
Quebec police have cancelled an Amber Alert issued Thursday after two missing toddlers were found.
Eco-anxiety: Young Canadians report climate change impact on their mental health
Young Canadians and public health professionals say 'eco-anxiety' is on the rise among people who feel hopeless or unable to tackle climate change crises.
Canadians face record national average gasoline prices ahead of Thanksgiving weekend
Gasoline prices shattered all-time records in many parts of the country this week, just in time for Canadians to hit the highway for the Thanksgiving long weekend.
Pfizer to seek Canadian approval for its vaccine for kids as young as five in about a week
Pfizer Canada says it is preparing to ask Health Canada to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for kids as young as five by mid-October.
Vancouver Island
-
Randy Bachman's first guitar was stolen 45 years ago in Toronto. He just found it in Tokyo
Randy Bachman's first guitar was stolen from a Holiday Inn in Toronto in 1976. Forty-five years later, he found it in Tokyo.
-
Prolific graffiti vandal 'KHAOS' reaches settlement with City of Nanaimo
Throughout 2020, the city says that a graffiti tagger sprayed their moniker, "KHAOS," roughly 450 times on properties across the city.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide new case update
British Columbia health officials will provide an update Thursday on the latest cases of COVID-19 in the province.
Calgary
-
Calgary restaurant loses business and liquor licences for failing to comply with COVID-19 restrictions
The City of Calgary said it had revoked Without Papers Pizza's business licence and issued 27 tickets.
-
Alberta Medical Association calls for mandatory vaccination in schools
While many Alberta doctors agree that the province's move to return contract tracing in schools is the right way to go, they also say much more can be done to protect students in classrooms.
-
Young girl sexually assaulted at Calgary bus terminal
Police said the girl was waiting for a bus at the Calgary Transit terminal in the 11900 block of Country Village Link N.E. when she was touched inappropriately by a stranger.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton girl, 13, randomly attacked by a man swinging a knife while walking home from school
A 13-year-old girl was attacked by a man with a weapon while she was walking home from school in north Edmonton Monday, a disturbing incident that was caught on camera..
-
Downtown jewelry heist leaves Edmonton police chasing thieves
Security alarms rang out in downtown Edmonton early Thursday morning after a pair of thieves smashed jewelry cases and made off with some of the treasures inside.
-
Alberta to give COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.
Government and health officials will update Albertans on COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario unveils guidance for Thanksgiving and Halloween. Here's what you need to know
Ontario has released its guidance and rules for the upcoming holidays in the province.
-
Toronto woman cut off from family overseas during WhatsApp outage seeks new platform
After Bora Skenderi was disconnected with her family in Albania for seven hours on Monday during WhatsApp's mass outage, she started seeking other platforms to connect.
-
More than 80 staff at Toronto long-term care home suspended without pay after not getting COVID-19 vaccine
More than 80 employees at a Toronto long-term care home have been suspended without pay for failing to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19, staff say.
Montreal
-
Canadiens goaltender Carey Price voluntarily enters player assistance program
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is voluntarily entering the NHL’s player assistance program for an unspecified reason, the team announced Thursday.
-
No religious exemptions for Quebec health-care workers' mandatory vaccination
There will be no exemptions for religious reasons for health-care workers in Quebec mandated to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.
-
Quebec man arrested after 4-day Amber Alert now faces nine additional charges
The 36-year-old has now been charged with kidnapping his three-year old son, attempted murder using a prohibited weapon and attempting to murder peace officers using a firearm.
Winnipeg
-
132 new COVID-19 cases, one death in Manitoba on Thursday
Manitoba announced 132 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Thursday.
-
Do you know these people? RCMP look to identify suspects in murder of Manitoba cab driver
Manitoba RCMP is calling on the public to help identify two people captured on video footage who they say are suspects in the murder of a Manitoba taxi driver.
-
Interpreting breakthrough COVID-19 cases in Manitoba
As Manitoba continues to grapple with rising COVID-19 case numbers amid the fourth wave, vaccine task force lead Dr. Joss Reimer said Manitobans should not make too much of the uptick in breakthrough cases.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. government transfers COVID-19 management to Provincial Emergency Operations Centre
The Government of Saskatchewan reported Thursday that the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre will assume operational, planning, logistical and administrative responsibilities of the fight against COVID-19.
-
From roaster ovens to dishtowels: Sask. community hall cleaned out in robbery
Maidstone RCMP are investigating after a theft at a Saskatchewan community hall that saw everything from a vacuum cleaner to table clothes go missing.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Saskatoon school as 7 cases found
The Saskatchewan Health Authority has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at École River Heights School in Saskatoon.
Regina
-
Sask. government transfers COVID-19 management to Provincial Emergency Operations Centre
The Government of Saskatchewan reported Thursday that the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre will assume operational, planning, logistical and administrative responsibilities of the fight against COVID-19.
-
Liquor store employees concerned by 'hasty' proof-of-vaccination requirement
Saskatchewan liquor store employees are asking the provincial government to reconsider its choice to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from patrons of standalone stores.
-
City committee votes down feasibility study for Regina Red Sox project
The City of Regina's executive committee has voted against a letter of intent that would see the city explore a feasibility study for a new baseball stadium for the Regina Red Sox.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia Health to require proof of vaccine for hospital visitors
Visitors to Nova Scotia hospitals and other health care facilities will have to show proof of vaccination next week.
-
N.S. reports 30 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, active cases drop to 247
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 recoveries on Thursday, as the number of active cases drops to 247.
-
New Brunswick reports 116 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, active cases rise to 825
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 116 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 66 recoveries, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 825.
London
-
MLHU reports 23 new COVID-19 cases Thusday
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 23 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, but no new deaths.
-
Deceased found after Melbourne Road fire identified: OPP
OPP have identified the person found deceased following a structure fire on Melbourne Road on Sept. 28.
-
Elgin County mother succumbs to injuries after crash with farm vehicle
An Elgin County woman has died after a devastating crash last month.
Northern Ontario
-
Second person dies following fatal collision Oct. 5 on Highway 11
Temiskaming Ontario Provincial Police have identified the victim of a Highway 11 crash Oct. 5 in the Township of Evanturel.
-
Timmins police find unconscious people and $48K worth of illicit drugs in a car at local mall
On Tuesday morning, Timmins police say they got a call from a concerned citizen at the Porcupine Mall about an unconscious man and woman in a parked car with the engine running.
-
Police in Moose factory search for first-degree murder suspect
An arrest warrant has been issued in connection with the murder of a man from Moose Factory First Nation, Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge restaurant fined $50K for overserving alcohol prior to fatal crash
A Cambridge restaurant has been fined $50,000 for overserving alcohol to a man who caused a fatal crash.
-
Waterloo Region adds 23 new COVID-19 cases
Waterloo Region recorded 23 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
-
Unvaccinated staff at St. Mary's Hospital to be placed on unpaid leave starting Oct. 13
St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener has begun issuing suspension notices to staff not in compliance with its mandatory vaccination policy.