B.C. man sentenced to 46 months in U.S. prison for attempting to illegally export firearms to Dubai, Colombia

Scales of justice. (Shutterstock) Scales of justice. (Shutterstock)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | No response from PM to invitation an 'insult': First Nation

The Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "missed an opportunity" to show his commitment to the survivors of residential schools by not replying to its invitations to take part in an event marking the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau is joined by fellow candidates, left to right, Marc Miller, Melanie Joly, and Pablo Rodriquez as he makes a campaign stop in Montreal, Quebec, on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener