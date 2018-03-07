

CTV Vancouver





A man who deliberately set fire to his Port Moody, B.C. home two years ago, killing his wife and forcing their children to run for their lives, has been handed an 18-year prison sentence.

The father, who can't be named because of a publication ban, sat with his head bowed as Justice Frits Verhoeven delivered the sentence Wednesday in New Westminster Supreme Court.

"The crimes are shocking and the consequences devastating," Verhoeven said. "It is difficult to imagine that the children will fully recover. Their lives are shattered."

Last week, the 47-year-old father pleaded guilty to charges of manslaughter and arson causing bodily harm. With credit for time served, he will spend another 15 years and six months behind bars.

Verhoeven also handed him a 10-year ban on owning firearms, and ordered the father not to contact his children until they're 19 years old.

The names, ages and number of his children are protected by the court, as is the name of their late mother. The father's name is being withheld to protect their identities.

The court heard he and his wife had a heated argument in their kitchen in July 2016, during which he hit her with a pressure cooker. As his children called 911, he grabbed a can of gasoline, doused part of the house and used a lighter to spark the fire.

Prosecutors said the children were lucky to have survived; some had to jump from the home's second floor onto a trampoline to escape.

Their mother suffered burns to her entire body, and later died in hospital.

During his guilty plea, the father told the court he was filled with remorse for what he did, a sentiment Justice Verhoeven accepted as genuine.

But that doesn't change the devastating impact of what was an utterly senseless crime, the judge said.

"Efforts to understand his behaviour are ultimately pointless," Verhoeven said in his judgement.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim