

The Canadian Press





KAMLOOPS, B.C. - A man who pleaded guilty to failing to remain at the scene of an accident that killed a 16-year-old girl in Kamloops, B.C., has been sentenced to 10 months in jail.

Justice Dev Dley of the Supreme Court of British Columbia sentenced Jason Gourlay Monday in the death of Jennifer Gatey.

Gourlay was given credit for 156 days of time served, which means he will spend only about half of the 10-month sentence behind bars.

Gatey was struck and killed on Nov. 4, 2016 while waiting for a bus in Kamloops.

In April, Gourlay pleaded guilty to failing to remain at the scene of an accident and destroying evidence.

The Crown had asked for a sentence of between 11 and 14 months in jail, while Gourlay's lawyer wanted the sentence limited to time already served.