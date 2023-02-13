B.C. man sentenced in drug-trade-related abduction that left victim 'scarred for life'
A B.C. man won’t serve any jail time for his role in a drug-trade-related abduction where the victim was beaten and held for days – and had the word "thief" burned into his flesh with a blowtorch.
The sentence was handed down in B.C. Supreme Court last December and the decision was posted online on Monday.
Raymond Brown's role in the 2017 incident was limited to "attending a prearranged meeting and ushering the victim into a vehicle at the very outset of the confinement," the court heard.
Still, the judge found he bore some responsibility for the "brutal treatment' of the victim over a period of five days during which he was "subjected to extreme violence, traumatized and scarred for life, both literally and figuratively."
Charges against Brown's co-accused in the case, Nicholas Ryan Ball, were abated after he died in 2022. A man with the same name was identified as the victim of a homicide in Langley that year.
THE FORCIBLE CONFINEMENT
Justice W. Paul Riley's decision in the case begins by outlining an agreed statement of facts. In 2017, the victim was involved with a drug trafficking ring that operated in the Fraser Valley and Dawson Creek. In August of that year, he was transporting a "quantity of cocaine and heroin" between the Lower Mainland and the northern part of the province, according to the statement of facts.
The drugs were never delivered and the victim told the leader of the drug operation – who is referred to only as "Doug" – that they had been stolen, the court heard.
A meeting between the victim and Doug was set up shortly after the victim's return.
"Concerned that the meeting might not go well for him in the wake of the failed drug delivery, (the victim) asked a friend to follow him in a separate vehicle to observe the meeting from a distance," the court heard.
Brown was an acquaintance of both Doug and the victim, and was at the Langley location when the victim showed up for the meeting. Brown, the court heard, patted the victim down and told him to get into the back seat of a waiting Jeep.
That, the judge said was the end of Brown's involvement in the confinement but only the beginning of the victim's terrifying ordeal. Almost immediately after getting into the Jeep, the victim was tasered. A pillowcase was put over his head and he was taken to another location where he was forced into the trunk of another vehicle and driven to Dawson Creek – a trip that takes upwards of 13 hours.
Once there, the victim was confined in a home, repeatedly beaten and branded with the word 'thief,' Riley's decision says, describing the assaults as "cruel" "severe" and "prolonged."
After a suspicious neighbour called police, the victim was found and taken to hospital. Brown was charged in 2020 and arrested in 2021.
THE SENTENCE
Crown council was asking for Brown to be sentenced to three years in prison for his role, while the defence was asking for a conditional sentence order "with significant restrictions on his liberty for a period approaching two years," the decision says.
In determining a fit sentence, Riley noted that Brown did not know what was going to happen to the victim after he helped get him into the Jeep in Langley and that he was not present during the subsequent confinement or assaults.
Riley said that Brown was "effectively pressured into being used as a tool" in the abduction but also that Brown knew he was placing the victim in some degree of danger given that he was delivering the victim to people who were involved in the drug trade.
"Mr. Brown's conduct was truly blameworthy and reprehensible," Riley said.
"It cannot be said that he specifically planned for, intended, or even contemplated what would become of his actions. His attitude toward the victim could best be characterized as callous and indifferent, as distinguished from being overly malicious."
After weighing a number of aggravating and mitigating factors, Riley handed down a sentence of 22 months to be served in the community under strict conditions. For the first four months, Brown's conditions amount to "virtual house arrest," the judge said, meaning he can only leave home to go to work or to court-ordered appointments. The conditions are set to ease over time, progressing to house arrest on weekends only and then to a curfew seven days a week.
Brown will have to wear an electronic monitor and is prohibited from having any contact with a number of named individuals.
Following the completion of his conditional sentence, he will be on probation for 12 months.
"The need for denunciation is of particular importance here in light of the seriousness of the offence of forcible confinement, the degree of violence involved, and the severe and lasting impact on the victim," Riley said.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian ambassador claims Canada a 'very dangerous country' to visit
Russia's ambassador in Ottawa claims Canada is unsafe for his compatriots to visit. 'Canada today is a very dangerous country for Russian citizens,' Oleg Stepanov said in a Russian-language interview last Friday.
Premiers to accept federal health-care funding offer, focus turns to bilateral deals
Canada's premiers have agreed to accept Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's 10-year health-care funding offer and are now turning their focus towards inking their respective bilateral agreements with the federal government.
One in four Canadians would be unable to afford a sudden expense of $500: StatCan
A quarter of Canadians say they would be unable to cover an unexpected expense of $500, according to new data from StatCan.
Fifth teen charged in Toronto man's death granted bail, three remain in custody
A judge has granted bail to a fifth girl charged with second-degree murder in the death of a homeless man who was allegedly swarmed and stabbed by group of teens in Toronto's downtown core.
Ottawa neighbourhood devastated by massive explosion
Officials say everyone is accounted for after a massive explosion at an east Ottawa construction site Monday morning. The blast injured 12 people, including two children and two people who were trapped in the rubble.
'Some sort of pattern': PM Trudeau on 4 aerial objects downed over North America
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there is clearly a pattern with four aerial objects shot down over Canada and the United States in the last 10 days, but there is still much to learn from the debris recovery and analysis.
U.S. shoots down 4 flying objects: What we know about the locations
The United States has shot down four mostly unidentified flying objects, including one in Canada, in just over a week. Here is what we know about where these four objects were shot down.
Twitter's plan to charge for crucial tool prompts outcry
In the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in Turkiye and Syria, thousands of volunteer software developers have been using a crucial Twitter tool to comb the platform for calls for help -- including from people trapped in collapsed buildings -- and connect people with rescue organizations.
U-Haul driver's NYC 'rampage' leaves 8 hurt, police say
A man driving a U-Haul truck swerved onto sidewalks and plowed into scooter riders in New York City on Monday, injuring at least eight people before police were able to pin the careening vehicle against a building following a mileslong pursuit.
Vancouver Island
-
'Overwhelmed': Langford volunteer group sees impacts of war on Ukrainian medical system
A humanitarian team from Langford, B.C., has returned from a mission in western Ukraine where many people injured during the intense fighting in the east come for medical attention.
-
B.C. First Nation to release findings on former residential school search
After more than a year of research and examination with ground-penetrating radar devices, a First Nation on Vancouver Island will release its preliminary findings on its search of the former Alberni Indian Residential School (AIRS).
-
B.C. government lawyers vote in favour of job action over newly tabled bill
The 350 lawyers who provide legal advice and write legislation for the British Columbia government have voted overwhelmingly in favour of job action.
Calgary
-
Man taken to hospital following stabbing outside northwest library
Calgary police are looking for suspects after a man was stabbed Monday afternoon in the northwest.
-
Calgary woman shot by police during erratic driving investigation east of city
A police response east of Calgary ended Sunday afternoon with an officer shooting a female driver.
-
Alberta invests $15M to train international nurses to aid health-care system
The Alberta government says more than 600 new seats will be created in nurse bridging programs at three post secondary institutions to transition internationally educated nurses into the province's health-care system.
Edmonton
-
Controversy erupts after Edmonton workers stop handing out syringes, pipes near transit
In an attempt to reduce open drug use in public places, city harm-reduction contractors are no longer giving syringes and pipes to people in pedways or near transit centres – a change attracting mixed reaction.
-
Edmonton-based photojournalist, news outlet suing RCMP over 'unconstitutional arrest'
An award-winning photojournalist who was arrested and detained while documenting a pipeline standoff in Northern B.C. has announced a lawsuit against the Mounties.
-
Local woman searching for family physician after being dumped by 'lottery system'
An Edmonton woman says she no longer has a family doctor after a clinic restructuring forced physicians to use a "lottery system" to determine who would stay in their care.
Toronto
-
Ford makes 'recommendations' on fed health deal as premiers agree to accept offer
Ontario Premier Doug Ford made "specific recommendations" on the sustainability of a new health-care deal, his office said Monday, as the country's premiers agreed to formally accept Ottawa's offer.
-
Fifth teen charged in Toronto man's death granted bail, three remain in custody
A judge has granted bail to a fifth girl charged with second-degree murder in the death of a homeless man who was allegedly swarmed and stabbed by group of teens in Toronto's downtown core.
-
John Tory will remain as mayor for Wednesday's budget deliberations
John Tory has committed to remaining mayor through Wednesday’s budget deliberations at city hall, according to budget Chief Gary Crawford.
Montreal
-
Parents mourn loss of daughter, a 'ray of sunshine,' killed in Laval daycare bus crash
The second child who was killed last week after a city bus rammed into a Laval daycare has been identified, and her grieving parents describe the four-year-old victim as a 'real ray of sunshine' who 'loved life.' In a letter published by the parents on Monday, they say their daughter, Maeva David, is survived by her older brother and sister.
-
Premiers to accept federal health-care funding offer, focus turns to bilateral deals
Canada's premiers have agreed to accept Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's 10-year health-care funding offer and are now turning their focus towards inking their respective bilateral agreements with the federal government.
-
Leave use of notwithstanding clause up to provinces, say Conservative and Bloc MPs
The federal Conservatives joined the Bloc Québécois Monday to try and send a message to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that it is up to the provinces to decide how to use the notwithstanding clause.
Winnipeg
-
'Biting, kicking, verbal abuse': Schools join Manitoba's list of 'high-risk industries'
The province updated its list of "high-risk industries" before the start of the current academic year, adding schools and school divisions to the group dominated by construction and manufacturing jobs.
-
11 people hit with bear spray on bus, at store and at rec centre: Winnipeg police
Two teenagers have been charged after they allegedly discharged bear spray in three locations in Winnipeg on Sunday, including a city bus.
-
Justice minister orders appeal for Manitoba man behind bars for two decades in murder case
A Manitoba man behind bars for more than two decades is getting another chance at overturning his murder conviction.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's Lighthouse could be put in receivership by the end of the week
Two board members of the Lighthouse are calling for the organization to be put in receivership, according to court filings obtained by CTV News.
-
Saskatoon mandatory green bins arriving in spring, city moves to bi-weekly garbage collection
Saskatoon is rolling out a city-wide green bin program and reducing curbside garbage pickup.
-
About 1,290 SaskTel customers experience outages after vandalism incidents
More than 1,000 SaskTel customers in Saskatoon experienced outages following vandalism to the company’s infrastructure.
Regina
-
Suspects in Esterhazy area killing still at large, injured victim released from hospital
A 34-year-old man from the RM of Fertile Belt has been identified as the victim of a murder near Esterhazy, Sask on Feb. 10.
-
Fire claims hog barn, thousands of animals near Sturgis, Sask.
A fire claimed an industrial hog barn and thousands of animals near the town of Sturgis, Sask. over the weekend.
-
RCMP explain lack of emergency alert in Fertile Belt Friday homicide
We now know why a homicide in rural Saskatchewan didn’t lead to a wide-scale emergency alert.
Atlantic
-
Premiers to accept federal health-care funding offer, focus turns to bilateral deals
Canada's premiers have agreed to accept Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's 10-year health-care funding offer and are now turning their focus towards inking their respective bilateral agreements with the federal government.
-
Some students dismissed early, Halifax parking ban to be enforced as nor'easter heads for N.S.
A developing nor'easter is already affecting travel in Nova Scotia and has prompted some schools to dismiss students early.
-
N.S. woman who murdered daughter granted more temporary passes from prison
A Nova Scotia woman who murdered her daughter in 2008 will be getting more temporary passes to leave prison.
London
-
Search underway for ‘octagonal object’ shot down near Tobermory
A Canadian and United States Coast Guard ship is scouring the waters between Tobermory and Manitoulin Island for an “octagonal object” shot down by US fighter jets Sunday afternoon.
-
Sentencing hearing in bizarre case involving arson
The sentencing hearing was held Monday in the case of a man who set fire to the car of a known pimp in downtown London.
-
Health care workers rally to mark anniversary, protest privatization
Close to 100 people gathered outside London Health Sciences Centre’s Victoria Campus Monday mark a milestone anniversary, and protest the Ford government’s move to privatize some services.
Northern Ontario
-
Health Canada issues recall for certain frozen fries sold in Ontario
Health Canada is issuing a recall for a brand of frozen fries sold in Ontario.
-
Sudbury, Ont., mayor proposes taking a $36K pay cut
Greater Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre wants to turn back the clock to 2016 when it comes to his salary as mayor.
-
North Bay police officer says request for transgender bathrooms led to reprisals
A human rights complaint filed by a veteran North Bay Police officer can proceed, the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario has ruled.
Kitchener
-
Bright lights in southwestern Ontario night sky puzzle viewers
People who noticed some unusual bright lights in the night sky over southwestern Ontario Sunday may now have some answers.
-
School board ends investigation at Rockwood elementary school
The Upper Grand District School Board has ended an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour at Harris Mill Public School.
-
20 years of DNA barcoding at University of Guelph
A milestone is being celebrated at the University of Guelph.