B.C. man sentenced in drug-trade-related abduction that left victim 'scarred for life'

A B.C. man won’t serve any jail time for his role in a drug-trade-related abduction where the victim was beaten and held for days – and had the word "thief" burned into his flesh with a blowtorch.

The sentence was handed down in B.C. Supreme Court last December and the decision was posted online on Monday.

Raymond Brown's role in the 2017 incident was limited to "attending a prearranged meeting and ushering the victim into a vehicle at the very outset of the confinement," the court heard.

Still, the judge found he bore some responsibility for the "brutal treatment' of the victim over a period of five days during which he was "subjected to extreme violence, traumatized and scarred for life, both literally and figuratively."

Charges against Brown's co-accused in the case, Nicholas Ryan Ball, were abated after he died in 2022. A man with the same name was identified as the victim of a homicide in Langley that year.

THE FORCIBLE CONFINEMENT

Justice W. Paul Riley's decision in the case begins by outlining an agreed statement of facts. In 2017, the victim was involved with a drug trafficking ring that operated in the Fraser Valley and Dawson Creek. In August of that year, he was transporting a "quantity of cocaine and heroin" between the Lower Mainland and the northern part of the province, according to the statement of facts.

The drugs were never delivered and the victim told the leader of the drug operation – who is referred to only as "Doug" – that they had been stolen, the court heard.

A meeting between the victim and Doug was set up shortly after the victim's return.

"Concerned that the meeting might not go well for him in the wake of the failed drug delivery, (the victim) asked a friend to follow him in a separate vehicle to observe the meeting from a distance," the court heard.

Brown was an acquaintance of both Doug and the victim, and was at the Langley location when the victim showed up for the meeting. Brown, the court heard, patted the victim down and told him to get into the back seat of a waiting Jeep.

That, the judge said was the end of Brown's involvement in the confinement but only the beginning of the victim's terrifying ordeal. Almost immediately after getting into the Jeep, the victim was tasered. A pillowcase was put over his head and he was taken to another location where he was forced into the trunk of another vehicle and driven to Dawson Creek – a trip that takes upwards of 13 hours.

Once there, the victim was confined in a home, repeatedly beaten and branded with the word 'thief,' Riley's decision says, describing the assaults as "cruel" "severe" and "prolonged."

After a suspicious neighbour called police, the victim was found and taken to hospital. Brown was charged in 2020 and arrested in 2021.

THE SENTENCE

Crown council was asking for Brown to be sentenced to three years in prison for his role, while the defence was asking for a conditional sentence order "with significant restrictions on his liberty for a period approaching two years," the decision says.

In determining a fit sentence, Riley noted that Brown did not know what was going to happen to the victim after he helped get him into the Jeep in Langley and that he was not present during the subsequent confinement or assaults.

Riley said that Brown was "effectively pressured into being used as a tool" in the abduction but also that Brown knew he was placing the victim in some degree of danger given that he was delivering the victim to people who were involved in the drug trade.

"Mr. Brown's conduct was truly blameworthy and reprehensible," Riley said.

"It cannot be said that he specifically planned for, intended, or even contemplated what would become of his actions. His attitude toward the victim could best be characterized as callous and indifferent, as distinguished from being overly malicious."

After weighing a number of aggravating and mitigating factors, Riley handed down a sentence of 22 months to be served in the community under strict conditions. For the first four months, Brown's conditions amount to "virtual house arrest," the judge said, meaning he can only leave home to go to work or to court-ordered appointments. The conditions are set to ease over time, progressing to house arrest on weekends only and then to a curfew seven days a week.

Brown will have to wear an electronic monitor and is prohibited from having any contact with a number of named individuals.

Following the completion of his conditional sentence, he will be on probation for 12 months.

"The need for denunciation is of particular importance here in light of the seriousness of the offence of forcible confinement, the degree of violence involved, and the severe and lasting impact on the victim," Riley said.