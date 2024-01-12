B.C. man sentenced for killing of off-duty police officer
A B.C. man has been sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of manslaughter in the death of an off-duty Abbotsford police officer.
B.C. prosecutors say Alex Willness received 405 days' credit for the time he spent in custody before being sentence, and was ordered to serve the remaining nearly four years in prison.
Fifty-five-year-old Const. Allan Young died several days after a July 2020 altercation while he was visiting Nelson, B.C.
Willness, who is from Castlegar, B.C., was charged about eight months later.
Young moved to Canada from Scotland in 1997 and spent four years with the Toronto Police Service before joining Abbotsford police in 2004.
A statement from the Abbotsford Police Department calls Young's death “senseless and unnecessary” but adds that it is glad the prosecution resulted in the conviction.
“However, nothing will bring Const. Young back to his loving family or back to us at the AbbyPD,” the statement says.
“Const. Young and his family remain in our thoughts and our hearts.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2024.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Severity of winter storm headed to Ontario, Quebec prompts meteorologists' briefing
Environment and Climate Change Canada will be holding a technical briefing Friday afternoon to discuss a winter storm that is expected to hit Ontario, Quebec and Maritimes this weekend.
opinion Why am I being asked about 'political targets' on my mortgage application?
From questions about the origin of your down payment to reviewing “unusual” sources of income, banks want to ensure there are no surprises before they approve your mortgage. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines some often-unexpected questions you should prepare to answer.
iPhone class-action: Who qualifies for the Apple settlement?
If you owned an iPhone before December 2017, you may soon be eligible for a payout from Apple, which has agreed to pay over $11 million to settle a class-action lawsuit.
Security footage shows people passing by Regina man who died on street corner
Disturbing video has surfaced surrounding the death of a Regina transit passenger last month.
This sliver of a 4.5 billion-year-old asteroid in Winnipeg may hold a clue to life on Earth
A sliver of a 4.5 billion-year-old asteroid has made its way from the stars to a laboratory here in Winnipeg – all part of a NASA space mission to learn about the origins of life on Earth.
Why your first paycheque of the year was less than expected
Higher-income workers and their employers are paying more in Canada Pension Plan contributions because of changes that took effect Jan. 1.
Dramatic growth in income of Canada's new immigrants over previous decade: report
Immigrants coming to Canada in recent years make dramatically more than those who moved to the country in the previous decade, according to a new report.
Nearly 40 brands of Quaker cereals, granola bars recalled in Canada
Dozens of products including granola bars and cereals sold at grocery stores across Canada are being recalled due to possible contamination with salmonella.
Rare skin fossil is oldest by 130 million years
The world's oldest known fossilized skin belonged to a species of reptile that lived before dinosaurs roamed the Earth, a new study has found.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Concern for Victoria's homeless as island braces for cold snap
Vancouver Islanders prepared Thursday for the coldest night in more than a year, with the mercury expected to plunge to -10 C overnight, and feel like -20 C with the wind chill, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Sooty bark disease killing sycamore trees on southern Vancouver Island
A 50-year-old sycamore tree in James Bay is being killed by something scientists says is new to Vancouver Island. It’s called sooty bark disease.
-
Coast guard rescues 4 from frigid waters off northern Vancouver Island
Four people were rescued from the frigid ocean waters off northern Vancouver Island after their boat began taking on water and they were forced to abandon ship Wednesday evening.
Calgary
-
Extreme cold causing delays, cancellations at Calgary International Airport
As extreme cold grips the Prairies, it’s impacting Calgary’s airport, causing many delays and, in some cases, cancellations.
-
Schools closed for some southern Alberta students due to extreme cold
Due to severe weather conditions on Friday, all schools within the Rocky View Schools Division (RVS) outside the city of Calgary are closed to in-person classes.
-
Deep cold puts pressure on ranchers and livestock
The sudden plunge into extreme cold has many ranchers increasing the feed they need to keep herds of cattle warm.
Edmonton
-
Man found dead during police call in Alberta Avenue neighbourhood
A man's death in north-central Edmonton on Wednesday is being investigated by police as suspicious.
-
Edmonton mayor to declare 'housing and homelessness' emergency next Monday
The mayor of Edmonton is going to declare a "housing and homelessness" emergency on Monday, days after local police finished the removal of eight "high-risk" encampments.
-
Person shot in leg by Mountie during 'altercation' in Fort McMurray
An investigation will be started after a Mountie shot a suspect in the leg on Thursday in Fort McMurray.
Toronto
-
Significant winter storm expected to hit Toronto, much of southern Ontario today
The city says it is readying its snow removal equipment ahead of a storm set to bring up to 25 centimetres of accumulation to parts of the Greater Toronto Area Friday evening.
-
Apple to pay Canadians $14.4M in proposed class-action settlement. Here's how much you could get
Following a scandal involving its software and batteries in its iPhones, Apple has agreed to pay Canadians as much as $14.4 million in a proposed class-action settlement.
-
Niagara-bound QEW could be closed near St. Catharines for hours after collision
The Niagara-bound QEW remains shut down west of St. Catharines following a collision that left a fuel truck leaking its dangerous cargo into a ditch.
Montreal
-
Higher-than-usual volume of 911 calls, says Urgences-Sante
Urgences-Sante is reporting a higher-than-usual volume of calls for ambulance assistance.
-
Get ready for a snowy weekend as another storm travels to Montreal
Another Texas low is moving into Quebec and should bring an additional round of steady snow.
-
Quaker Canada recalls nearly 40 types of bars and cereals
Quaker Canada has launched a nationwide voluntary recall of some of its bars and cereals due to potential exposure to salmonella.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeggers weren't expecting first winter storm to be this… dramatic
Winter arrived with a vengeance as Manitoba was hit with a major blast of snow that just kept on coming Thursday morning.
-
Infectious illness that can cause amputations identified in Manitoba, prompts warning
The Manitoba government is warning the public that it is seeing an increase in cases of invasive meningococcal disease (IMD), along with the bacteria that causes strep throat in the past month.
-
'It was a debacle': Windsor couple frustrated with three-hour flight plan that turned into 11-hour detour to Winnipeg
Flair Airlines blames weather for a series of delays between Cancun, Mexico, and Windsor International Airport.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan teachers to strike for one day
Teachers across Saskatchewan will strike for one day next week as a contract bargaining standoff continues.
-
Supreme Court to rule on Sask. jail policy that a prisoners' advocate says violates the Charter
A Saskatchewan advocate for prisoners’ rights is taking the province to Canada’s highest court over a regulation that it says lets correctional workers discipline inmates without sufficient proof.
-
Snow provides hope and little else for Saskatchewan producers
The snow arrived a couple of months later than many in Saskatchewan were expecting, and it's welcome news to farmers.
Regina
-
Sentencing hearing to start for man who ran over and killed Sask. RCMP officer
A sentencing hearing is set to start today for a man who ran over and killed RCMP Constable Shelby Patton in Saskatchewan in 2021.
-
Security footage shows people passing by Regina man who died on street corner
Disturbing video has surfaced surrounding the death of a Regina transit passenger last month.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Severity of winter storm headed to Ontario, Quebec prompts meteorologists' briefing
Environment and Climate Change Canada will be holding a technical briefing Friday afternoon to discuss a winter storm that is expected to hit Ontario, Quebec and Maritimes this weekend.
Atlantic
-
Saint John police chief orders review of 1983 investigation that resulted in wrongful convictions
The Saint John Police Force’s chief has ordered an independent review of the department’s decades-old investigation that resulted in two men serving prison sentences on wrongful convictions.
-
Price of gas down in N.S., P.E.I., up in N.B.
The price of gas decreased overnight in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, while prices increased in New Brunswick.
-
Police investigating sudden death of Fredericton man
Police in Fredericton say they are investigating the recent sudden death of a 69-year-old man.
London
-
Pedestrian taken to hospital following overnight crash
Police said southbound lanes on Veterans Memorial parkway will be closed from River Road to Hamilton Road.
-
Winter travel advisory and storm warning in effect across region
London-Middlesex is under a a winter weather travel advisory and Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce are under a winter storm warning.
-
Fatal crash in Lambton County
OPP were called to the scene on Aberfeldy Line near Cairo Road around 5:30 a.m. Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Here is when the snow will start as another storm approaches
Frigid temperatures in parts of the northeast Friday morning with temperatures in Timmins and Greater Sudbury feeling like -27 C with the windchill as another big snowstorm makes its way to the northeast prompting weather warnings.
-
iPhone class-action: Who qualifies for the Apple settlement?
If you owned an iPhone before December 2017, you may soon be eligible for a payout from Apple, which has agreed to pay over $11 million to settle a class-action lawsuit.
-
Man charged after 5 puppies found abandoned in frigid river waters in Niagara Falls
A man has been charged after five puppies were found abandoned, including one that was dead, in a river in Niagara Falls late last month.
Kitchener
-
Elderly driver hits light post, enters Guelph store covered in blood
An elderly woman was treated for a head injury after a crash in a Guelph parking lot Thursday morning.
-
Winter storm expected to hit Waterloo Region, Wellington
Another winter wallop is expected in Waterloo Region and Wellington on Friday night into Saturday.
-
Federal offender at large captured in Paris, Ont.
A federal offender who has been unlawfully at large since Nov. 9, 2023 has been captured in Paris.