B.C. man rising through wrestling ranks while honouring Indigenous roots

Corey Cyr recently made his pro wrestling debut, proudly displaying the flag of the Pasqua First Nation and wearing boots designed to raise awareness about the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous woman and girls.

"It was pretty surreal, still hard to believe," said the 32-year-old, who debuted against icon Matt Hardy in a tag team match-up in a match for All Elite Wrestling in Portland, Ore.

Cyr has spent years working odd jobs while chasing his dream, wrestling in various amateur promotions.

"My first match I got paid $20 after driving eight hours round-trip," said Cyr, who is part of a tag-team duo called 'State of Emergency'.

Cyr tells CTV News he fell in love with wrestling as a child while watching with his late grandmother.

"She'd sit us down in front of the TV and I was just captured by it," said Cyr, who grew up idolizing Bret 'The Hitman' Hart.

"They were like real life superheroes."

Cyr split time growing up in B.C. and Saskatchewan. He's part of the Pasqua First Nation and proudly showcases his Indigenous roots both inside and outside the ring.

His wrestling name, 'Sebastian Wolfe,' derives from his traditional, Indigenous name.

"It translates to foreclaw," he explains.

His signature boots also display red hand prints to promote awareness about missing and murdered Indigenous women.

He also wears a Pasqua First Nation flag to honour where he came from.

"It helps build that connection to other Indigenous fans," said Cyr, who adds that his parents and grandparents were residential school survivors.

"There's never been a whole lot of representation for Indigenous pro wrestlers."

Corey's mother Lisa says she goes through a roller coaster of emotions while watching her son pursue his passion while putting his body on the line.

"To see him out there living his dream is any parent's wish for their child," said Lisa Cyr, Corey's mother," she said while admitting it can be difficult to watch.

"I've cried a few times," said Lisa.

After getting his first call to the big show, Corey hopes his journey is just getting started.

"It was very cool, very cool, I hope it happens more."