B.C. man killed in hit-and-run was rescuing dog, police say

The victim of a recent hit-and-run in B.C.'s Fraser Valley was trying to rescue a dog from the roadway when he was killed, authorities revealed Monday.

The Abbotsford Police Department said Marc Ellis was struck by a red 2019 Dodge Ram pickup after stepping out of his vehicle to save a dog running on Lefeuvre Road on the night of Dec. 11 – two weeks before Christmas.

The 38-year-old Abbotsford resident died at the scene.

Police said the Dodge Ram crashed a short distance away, and surveillance video captured the driver and passenger running off.

Authorities have since confirmed the pickup belongs to a local business, but are still struggling to hold whoever was driving accountable.

"Investigators have attempted to speak to the owner of this business, but at this time they're not co-operating with the police investigation," Const. Paul Walker said in an appeal for information that was posted on YouTube.

Police say a hit-and-run driver and passenger were caught on camera fleeing the scene after a Dec. 11, 2022 crash. (Handout)

Police have not shared the name of the business with the public.

Authorities believe the driver and passenger were both at a party in the area prior to the crash, and asked anyone with more information to contact investigators.

"We're appealing to anyone that was at this party, as well as the passenger in the red Dodge Ram, to come forward and speak to police," Walker said. "The information you may have may be vital to this investigation."

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run can contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.