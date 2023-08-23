B.C. man initially ignored email about $2.5M lotto prize, thinking it was a scam

A B.C. man who was informed of a massive lottery win via email says he initially ignored the message because he thought it was a scam.

Ryoichi Yamada claimed his prize Tuesday and told the BC Lottery Corporation that when he followed up on the message by logging into his PlayNow.com account he was shocked to learn that he had won a whopping $2.5 million.

"I started shaking," he said, according to a news release from the BCLC, adding that his wife was equally flabbergasted.

"She asked if I won $10 and I said a little more. I showed her the amount and she was speechless.”

Yamada says he is planning on buying a home and travelling to Japan with his winnings, but that he's still trying to figure out details of what he will do with the windfall.

“That’s a lot of money!” he told the BCLC.

The North Vancouver man split the $5 million Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot with a winner form Ontario. The odds of winning that prize are one in 13,983,816