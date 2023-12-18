B.C. man in mental health crisis died in fire during RCMP standoff, police watchdog confirms

A man presumed to have died in a massive fire following an hours-long police standoff in Langley last month has been confirmed deceased, B.C.’s police oversight agency said Monday.

Human remains found at the scene of the Nov. 10 fire have been identified by the BC Coroners Service as the same man the RCMP were called to perform a wellness check on that day, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. said.

The man’s daughter identified him to CTV News as 66-year-old Don Bennett, an avid horseman and loving grandfather with a boisterous personality.

According to B.C. RCMP, officers in Langley were asked to perform a wellness check on Bennett after someone reported he was distraught and making concerning comments.

Police eventually found him in a building in the 2300 block of 0 Avenue in Langley at 4 p.m. A more-than-six-hour standoff ensued, with RCMP reporting that Bennett was armed and had barricaded himself inside.

Around 10:40 p.m., the building went up in flames. It and several vehicles were destroyed in the fire.

Bennett was not seen leaving the building.

The IIO added that the search for his body was delayed until investigators could safely enter the burned-out building.

The IIO’s investigation into Bennett’s death to determine what role police action or inaction played is ongoing, as is one by the BC Coroners Service.

