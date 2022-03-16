B.C. man fined thousands of dollars for illegally shooting a bull moose, conservation officers say

A B.C. man has been fined thousands of dollars and handed a temporary hunting ban after illegally shooting a bull moose.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said a man from West Kelowna pleaded guilty to hunting without limited entry hunting authorization and obstructing an officer, which are offences under the Wildlife Act.

While details on the court case were posted by BCCOS Wednesday, the incident happened in November 2020 in Peachland. According to conservation officers, it's illegal to hunt mature bull moose in that area without LEH authorization.

"Conservation officers received a tip that someone had shot and killed a seven-point bull moose and taken it back to their home," BCCOS said in its update Wednesday.

"Conservation officers launched an investigation, which included attending the moose kill site, where a rifle casing was found. The individual identified initially told officers the moose was a gift, as it had been harvested by another hunter."

During its investigation, the BCCOS used search warrants to seize a rifle, ammunition and a moose carcass. Officers said the rifle and casing were matched to the site through forensic analysis.

Along with a fine of $5,002, the man, who wasn't identified by BCCOS, will also need to retake the B.C.'s Conservation and Outdoor Recreation Education training program. In addition, he's been banned from hunting for three years.

Most of the man's fine will go to the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation, the BCCOS said.