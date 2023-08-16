B.C. man fined $8K for unlawfully killing moose, recruiting help of 2nd party to cover up offence

A B.C. man is facing an $8,000 fine, plus a one-year hunting ban, after pleading guilty in provincial court to unlawfully killing a moose.

Princeton’s Travis Hogg recently entered a plea agreement in Penticton provincial court over his hunting offences in the fall of 2021, according to the Conservation Officer Service.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the COS explained Hogg took full responsibility for killing a moose while using a Limited Entry Hunting authorization in the China Creek area near Princeton, though he enlisted the help of a second party to cover it up.

According to the province’s website, an LEH authorization permits a resident of B.C. to hunt a specific species in a certain area during a set time.

The COS explained that after killing the animal, Hogg had a second party purchase and cancel a species licence to cover that moose, which the B.C. government lists as costing $25 online.

This allowed Hogg to continue hunting on his LEH authorization, according to the post.

“During the initial investigation, the moose was seized and the meat was donated to a local charity for distribution to families in need after the November floods,” wrote the COS, referring to the atmospheric river that devastated parts of the province in 2021.

The service is thanking members of the public that helped with the investigation into Hogg’s hunting practice.

“Wildlife belongs to the people of British Columbia,” reads the post.

The COS says citizens who circumvent resource laws for personal benefit are “essentially robbing the people of British Columbia.”