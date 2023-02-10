B.C. man fined $15K, issued 10-year hunting ban for killing grizzly bear sow and cub

A grizzly bear is seen fishing along a river in Tweedsmuir Provincial Park near Bella Coola, B.C. Friday, Sept 10, 2010. The bears are out and about in Banff National Park. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward) A grizzly bear is seen fishing along a river in Tweedsmuir Provincial Park near Bella Coola, B.C. Friday, Sept 10, 2010. The bears are out and about in Banff National Park. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast

A U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from U.S. President Joe Biden, White House officials said. The object was flying at about 40,000 feet and posed a 'reasonable threat' to the safety of civilian flights.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener