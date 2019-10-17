VANCOUVER – A man died after an accident on a Whistler, B.C. mountain biking trail last week, Whistler Blackcomb has confirmed.

The 35-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., was biking on the A-Line trail in the bike park on Oct. 9 when the "serious incident" occurred, the resort said in a statement.

Park patrollers responded, and the man was transported to Whistler Medical Clinic. From there he was taken to Vancouver General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

"Whistler Blackcomb and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy to the guests’ family and friends," said Geoff Buchheister, CEO of Whistler Blackcomb.

The BC Coroners Service is investigating the incident, spokesperson Andy Watson confirmed.

This is the third B.C. resident to die in a mountain biking accident this month. On Oct. 1, champion skier Mikayla Martin crashed while biking in Squamish, B.C. On Oct. 9 champion biker Jordie Lunn also died in an accident in Mexico.