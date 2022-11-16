B.C. man charged with making online death threats to U.S. journalist

A man from Surrey, B.C. has been charged with making online death threats to an American journalist, according to police.

The RCMP, in a statement Wednesday, said their investigation into 38-year-old Nicholas Sullivan began in June of this year. The following month he was arrested and his home was searched. Last week, Sullivan was charged with five counts of "uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm through social media," according to the Surrey RCMP. Online court records show the dates of the alleged offenses occurred in May of 2021, February of 2022, and May of 2022.

Sullivan's next court appearance is set for Friday. The Surrey RCMP said the investigation was undertaken in partnership with U.S. authorities, including the FBI.

The identity of the journalist has not been released.