B.C. man charged with 6 bank robberies over 5 days in 4 cities

A B.C. man has been charged with robbing six banks in a five-day span last month, according to police.

Devon Skyler Beguin was arrested on Sept. 24, according to the Langley RCMP. Just before 10 a.m, police say, he entered a bank wearing a balaclava. That bank was closed, but the presence of a "suspicious male" was reported to the detachment and officers were dispatched to the area.

Minutes after that initial report, Mounties received another.

"When a second bank reported a robbery just after 10 a.m., they were able to arrest Devon Beguin, the alleged robber, as he exited the bank," according to a media release.

Beguin is now facing a total of 14 charges: six counts of robbery, one count of attempted robbery, six counts of disguising his face with intent to commit a robbery, and one count of uttering threats.

Authorities say the offences are alleged to have been committed in four separate cities – Langley, Surrey, New Westminster, and Coquitlam – between Sept. 19 and 24.

"Fortunately, no one was injured during any of the aforementioned robberies," the media release says, while also noting Beguin had bear bangers and a sharp, metal tool called a "scratch awl" in his possession when he was taken into custody.

Beguin is next due in court on Oct. 26 for a bail hearing.