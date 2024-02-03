B.C. man charged for trafficking wildlife meat: COS

VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    A Lower Mainland resident has been charged for trafficking wildlife meat and parts, the BC Conservation Officer Service says. 

    The service began investigating the man after receiving a tip from the public, it explained in a social media post Friday. The offences allegedly occurred in the Maple Ridge area between October 2022 and October 2023.

    Under section 22 of the Wildlife Act, trafficking live wildlife or wildlife meat is illegal unless the individual is authorized by regulation or has a permit.

    The BCCOS says the man is facing five charges under the act, but did not specify the specific violations, or elaborate on which animal(s) he was trafficking and how.

    “The illegal trade of wildlife parts is prevalent across B.C. This trade poses significant risks to healthy wildlife populations across our Province,” said Insp. Kyle Ackles in the post. “The impacts of the illegal trade of wildlife are significant.”

    The unnamed man is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Port Coquitlam on Feb. 15, according to the BCCOS.

    CTV News has reached out to the Ministry of Environment for more information about the case, and will update this story if a response is received.

