B.C. man believed to be first Canadian to get rare form of gene therapy
Dr. Aneal Khan, right, a University of Calgary researcher, and patient Josh McQuillin, of Prince George, B.C., who is the first Canadian in history to receive a direct intravenous injection gene replacement therapy, at the University of Calgary's clinical trials unit in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, March 14, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 14, 2019 1:21PM PDT
CALGARY - A British Columbia man says he can eat his favourite foods and travel abroad without worry thanks to a clinical trial in which he was injected to treat a rare genetic disorder.
Josh McQuillin was 12 when he was diagnosed with urea cycle disorder, a dangerous condition that causes ammonia to build up in the body.
The 30-year-old has received experimental gene replacement therapy in the intensive care unit at Calgary's Foothills Medical Centre.
The therapy involves using modified viruses to add new genes to a patient's cells through an intravenous injection.
McQuillin is believed to be the first Canadian to get gene replacement this way, and only three other people in the world have undergone similar treatment.
He says it took about two weeks for the treatment to kick in.
He and his doctors aren't sure yet how long it will last, so he must be monitored regularly.
It's a joint effort between Alberta Health Services and the University of Calgary's Cumming School of Medicine.