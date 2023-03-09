B.C. man arrested after fleeing from police, getting vehicle stuck on tree stump: RCMP

Police in B.C.'s Southern Interior say a "career criminal" who was fleeing from police and rammed into a cruiser was arrested after his vehicle got stuck on a tree stump.

The Keremeos RCMP described the events that led up to Tuesday's arrest in a statement. At 7 p.m. a member on patrol spotted what was described as a "suspicious vehicle known to police" and attempted to pull the driver over, according to authorities.

"The suspect fled at a high rate of speed. The officer stopped their car, and did not continue to follow the suspect," the media release issued Wednesday said.

Later that evening, the same officer spotted the vehicle on a dead-end street and once again turned on the cruiser's lights and siren in an attempt to pull the driver over.

"The suspect conducted a U-turn, and drove back toward the officer’s vehicle, colliding with it. In a further attempt to escape, the suspect reversed onto a homeowner’s lawn, and ultimately got stuck on a tree stump," the statement from Mounties continues.

The driver, Blake Dunstall, as well as his passenger, were then arrested. Dunstall is now facing a number of charges including flight from police, assaulting a police officer, and driving while suspended.