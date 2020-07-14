VANCOUVER -- A B.C. senior with ties to several churches in Metro Vancouver has been charged in a series of historical sex crimes involving teenage boys.

Authorities said 75-year-old Raymond Howard Gaglardi is facing four counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual exploitation for alleged abuse that took place at his Coquitlam home between 1993 and 2007.

The incidents involve three teenage boys and one young man, and Coquitlam RCMP said investigators are looking for more potential victims who have not spoken out.

"It takes tremendous courage for adult men to come forward about abuse that happened when they were young," Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said in a news release. "In order to further this investigation, and protect any future victims, it’s important that we speak to others who may have been keeping this difficult secret."

Authorities said the accused also went by "Dr. Ray Gaglardi," and that he offered therapy sessions to young people he primarily met through their families at church.

He has been associated with a number of churches in Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam, according to police. Those include Hillside Community Church, Austin Avenue Chapel and Evergreen Evangelical.

McLaughlin said the "time frame, locations, and gender of the victims may also expand" as police continue their investigation.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.