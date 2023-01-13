B.C. mall hit with pepper spray for 2nd time in less than a month: RCMP

Mounties are investigating after pepper spray was discharged at a mall in Kelowna, B.C., just three weeks after a similar incident unfolded at the same mall.

Kelowna RCMP said the latest incident took place at the Orchard Park mall food court at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

"We are extremely concerned by this unacceptable behaviour which put several innocent members of the public at risk," said Const. Mike Della-Paolera in a news release Friday.

According to witnesses, one male reportedly bear-sprayed another male and then fled on foot.

RCMP said the victim is familiar with the suspect but he declined to provide police with a statement.

"He was released to his parent after treatment by the BC Ambulance Service," said Della-Paolera, adding that the victim is expected to make a full recovery.

"Our investigators will continue to gather all the evidence and will be forwarding charges when the suspect's identity is confirmed."

Bear spray was discharged in the same food court on Dec. 26, but it's not yet known if the two incidents are linked.