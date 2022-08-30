B.C. lotto winner 'started shaking' when he learned of his $2M prize

A B.C. man says his family was very emotional when they learned they were millions richer from a recent lottery win.

Mandeep Maan, who is from Surrey, won $2 million from the Aug. 17 BC/49 draw.

"When I learned I won, I was in my truck and started shaking," he said in a statement through the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

"I told my wife and she started crying. She woke up our kids and they started crying as well – at first, they thought something bad happened!"

Maan said he's a regular lottery player. This time, he bought his winning ticket from a Town Pantry in Langley.

"It feels great, I feel very lucky to have won the lottery," he said. "It’s going to make things smoother for helping my kids."

Maan hasn't decided what he'll do with all of his winnings yet, but knows he wants to help his daughter with her education.

The odds of matching all six numbers to claim a BC/49 jackpot are one in 13,983,816, according to BCLC.