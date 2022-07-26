Advertisement
B.C. lottery winner will use prize to 'help out' his children
Mohammad Golchehreh is seen in this handout photo from BCLC.
A Metro Vancouver man who won a hefty amount of cash in a recent lottery draw said the prize will be "life-changing" for his family.
Mohammad Golchehreh won $500,000 this month in a Lotto 6/49 draw, but said he initially thought he'd won a smaller prize.
"I thought it must only be $15 that I won," the Coquitlam resident told the B.C. Lottery Corporation.
"I checked it again and it said $500.000 and I was still in disbelief."
His plans for the prize are all about family, he said through a BCLC news release.
"I'm hoping to help out my children and take a trip to see my brother in England," he said.
He called the win a relief, saying he has less to worry about now.