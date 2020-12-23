VANCOUVER -- Long term care providers in B.C. are preparing for the arrival of the most recently approved COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials in Ottawa announced Wednesday that Health Canada has approved the Moderna vaccine for use in the country, with the first doses expected to be delivered by Christmas and distribution initially will focused in the northern territories.

“Now that Health Canada has approved the Moderna vaccine, we have the green light to start rolling it out across the country,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a briefing in Ottawa. “The first doses of our guaranteed 40 million dose order from Moderna will arrive in the coming days.”

The rollout will start slowly. Health Canada senior medical advisor Dr. Supriya Sharma said Canada will receive up to 168,000 doses before the end of December, with “more arriving early next year.”

The Moderna vaccine is easier to handle and transport. It needs to be stored at -20 C to be kept stable, while the Pfizer vaccine needs to be kept between -60 C and -80 C until injection. Because of this, the first rollout of the vaccine will be focused on the northern parts of the country.

Major General Dany Fortin, who is overseeing the rollout logistics for the federal government, says the three territories, Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut, will receive their doses on Monday.

Other provinces and territories will also be receiving shipments, but it’s not known exactly when. There has already been a dry run for distribution to more than 100 shipping points across the country.

For B.C. in particular, the Moderna vaccine is welcome news for residents of long term care facilities.

“This is a vaccine that can be taken to nursing homes and vaccinate residents in place, currently the Pfizer vaccine means workers have to go to the vaccine,” said Terry Lake, CEO of the B.C. Care Providers Association. “So this will make vaccinating residents, and hopefully essential visitors as well, much easier. And will go a long way to reuniting families again.”

Lake says they’ve not been given direct information from health officials as to when they will start receiving the vaccine, but expect to start distributing it to residents at the start of the New Year.

“We could envision, optimistically, that sometime in February, maybe by Family Day, which would be a great way to celebrate Family Day, we would be able to reunite people with their loved ones in long term care and assisted living,” he said.

Preparations have already started at some locations. Families of some residents have been asked to fill out paperwork granting permission for their loved one to be given the injection.

“About 30 per cent, or higher in some cases, of residents of long term care have cognitive difficulties, so families do need to get involved in decision-making in terms of receiving the vaccine,” Lake said.

B.C. health officials are expected to give an update on the Moderna vaccine later today when they present new COVID-19 modelling numbers.