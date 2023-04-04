B.C. Lions donate over $300,000 to amateur football in the province

The B.C. Lions made a donation of $309,435.07 to amateur football in the province Monday.

The donation is the result of 50/50 proceeds from last season. The amount is a single-season record for the program.

“With two guaranteed draws and a home playoff game, the 2022 B.C. Lions 50/50 draw was a great success,” said Jamie Taras, the Lions director of community partnerships. “The Lions organization is proud of our continued commitment to grow football at all levels in British Columbia.

“Our thanks go out to the British Columbia Football Conference for their help running the 50/50 draw and to our fans for purchasing tickets in support of amateur football.”

The 50/50 program will again be in place in 2023 and include two `guaranteed jackpot' games which will both surpass $100,000.