

CTV Vancouver





The charges that led to Euclid Cummings's ouster from the B.C. Lions include counts of sexual assault, officials confirmed Thursday.

The Canadian Football League voided Cummings's contract this week over unspecified criminal charges. The B.C. Prosecution Service has since revealed the defensive lineman is charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count each of assault and uttering threats.

The four offences are alleged to have happened in October 2016 in Vancouver, when Cummings was still playing for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

He signed with the B.C. Lions on Feb. 13, but had not played a game with the team before being kicked off on Wednesday.

"Upon learning of the criminal charges facing Euclid Cummings, CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie has voided his contract," the CFL said in a statement. "As these charges are before the ocurts, the CFL will offer no further comment."

The decision was supported by the B.C. Lions general manager, Ed Hervey, who said the team was unaware of the allegations when they signed Cummings.

The lineman’s trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 15 and last for 10 days.