

The Canadian Press





SURREY, B.C. - A member of the B.C. Lions' coaching staff is hoping he won't have to start from scratch after his car was broken into over the weekend.

Offensive co-ordinator Jarious Jackson says he parked downtown Saturday night and went to watch a mixed martial arts fight at a nearby bar.

Jackson says when he returned, he found his back windshield smashed in and his work bag -- containing his passport, credit and debit cards, work laptop, a hard drive and other miscellaneous items -- was missing.

He says the laptop and hard drive contain his "life's work," including "thousands and thousands of (football) plays."

The information is in his head, but the coach says he's spent years creating documents and accumulating information that could be difficult to replicate.

Jackson says police are investigating and he's personally offering a $1,000 cash reward for the items.