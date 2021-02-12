Lawyers for the province are heading to court Friday to ask for an injunction ordering three Fraser Valley churches not to hold in-person religious services in keeping with pandemic restrictions on gatherings.

The request is linked to a constitutional challenge that was filed last month by the Riverside Chapel in Langley, the Immanuel Covenant Reformed Church in Abbotsford and the Free Reformed Church in Chilliwack.

Their petition says restrictions on in-person services violate people's rights and freedoms.

Premier John Horgan says the province has had good relations with most faith leaders in connection with pandemic measures but health orders are in place to protect everyone in churches and in communities.