B.C. landlord’s typewritten contract with former tenant not enforceable, tribunal rules

An agreement between a landlord and tenant promising that neither one will take a dispute to B.C.'s Residential Tenancy Branch has been ruled invalid.

The province's Civil Resolution Tribunal decided the case Wednesday, finding that neither a landlord nor a tenant can enter an agreement that supersedes the rights and responsibilities laid out in the Residential Tenancy Act.

Landlord Sucha Mann gave Ali Nadaff Dezfulli notice to vacate his suite, ending the tenancy on Aug. 31, 2021. Dezfulli and his wife moved out, and the two men met at a coffee shop about six weeks later, according to the tribunal's decision.

At that meeting, both of them signed a typewritten agreement saying neither would take future action in small claims court or through the RTB.

"Specifically, Mr. Mann agrees not to pursue Mr. Dezfulli for cleaning expenses, property damage or any rental loss for September to December," tribunal member Sherelle Goodwin wrote.

"In turn, Mr. Dezfulli agrees not to claim a damage or pet deposit refund, or to continue any other kind of residential tenancy dispute in the future."

Although the decision does not provide specifics, Dezfulli did go to the RTB and Mann was ordered to pay his former tenant $1,500.

Mann's attempt to get that money back was what triggered his claim with the CRT, with him claiming a contract had been breached when the RTB dispute was launched.

Dezfulli argued that "he could not agree to waive his legal rights" and that "he only signed the agreement so Mr. Mann would refund him his pet and damage deposit," according to the tribunal decision.

Finding in Dezfulli's favour, Goodwin said that the agreement the two men signed dealt with issues that are covered by the RTA, and that the agreement went against a section of the Act that explicitly says that "landlords and tenants may not avoid or contract out of the RTA."

Given that, Goodwin declared the agreement void and dismissed Mann's claim. His claim for reimbursement of $1,300 that he paid to Dezfulli at the same meeting where the agreement was signed was also dismissed – with Goodwin finding only the RTB would be able to rule on the dispute over what that money was for and to whom it was owed.