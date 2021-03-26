B.C.'s labour minister says he's concerned about the number of deaths at workplaces in the past four weeks.

Harry Bains says he's reached out to the chair of WorkSafeBC to make sure appropriate prevention and enforcement of health and safety rules are taking place.

Two men were killed on a construction site on Gabriola Island, two forestry workers died in separate incidents, a tow-truck driver was pinned by a truck and killed and a worker at Mt. Baldy Resort died when he was run over by a snow groomer.

Bains called on employers and employees to be especially vigilant of workplace hazards.