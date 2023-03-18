B.C. K-12 school support staff ratify new 3-year contracts

A classroom is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver, Wednesday, September 2, 2020. More than 40,000 school support staff in British Columbia have ratified new contracts.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward A classroom is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver, Wednesday, September 2, 2020. More than 40,000 school support staff in British Columbia have ratified new contracts.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump expects to be arrested Tuesday as DA eyes charges

Donald Trump said in a social media post that he expects to be arrested Tuesday as a New York prosecutor is eyeing charges in a case examining hush money paid to women who alleged sexual encounters with the former president. Trump provided no evidence that suggested he was directly informed of a pending arrest and did not say how he knew of such plans.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Jan. 3, 2019, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener