B.C. K-12 school support staff ratify new 3-year contracts
More than 40,000 school support staff in British Columbia have ratified new contracts.
Employees including education assistants, Indigenous support workers and custodians working in kindergarten to Grade 12 are now covered by 69 local agreements.
The Ministry of Finance says the deals stretch over three years, from July 1, 2022, until June 30, 2025.
The parties began local bargaining after the BC Public School Employers' Association, the K-12 Presidents' Council and support staff unions reached a tentative provincial framework agreement in last September.
The province says the deals were ratified under the provincial shared recovery mandate, which sets out specific wage increases, including inflation protection, while ensuring the government has the resources to protect services and support economic recovery.
The deal also includes a promise to participate in any discussions regarding standardized credentials for education assistants.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2023.
Trump expects to be arrested Tuesday as DA eyes charges
Donald Trump said in a social media post that he expects to be arrested Tuesday as a New York prosecutor is eyeing charges in a case examining hush money paid to women who alleged sexual encounters with the former president. Trump provided no evidence that suggested he was directly informed of a pending arrest and did not say how he knew of such plans.
Most Canadians support death penalty for murderers, poll shows
A new poll conducted by Research Co. has found that the majority of Canadians support reinstating the death penalty for murder.
W5 | Parents of young player who died struggle to find answers within hockey's code of silence
The parents of young Ontario hockey player Ben Teague have been searching for answers since he died while at a team retreat in 2019. The mystery about what happened and the code of silence in hockey culture is explored in 'What Happened to Ben' -- airing Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV W5.
Use of protein, creatine supplements could be linked to body issues, new study shows
A new study shows young Canadians are using performance-enhancing drugs and substances to increase muscle mass and athleticism, which can cause adverse mental and physical health effects.
International court issues arrest warrant for Putin
The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant on Friday against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of being responsible for war crimes committed in Ukraine.
EPS investigating if teen who killed 2 officers also shot Pizza Hut worker: sources
Edmonton police are investigating whether the 16-year-old boy who shot and killed two officers is the same person that shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier this week, multiple sources told CTV News.
Teen arrested after 3 stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood
Montreal police arrested a 19-year-old suspect Friday after three people were stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood. The suspect has been identified as Arthur Galarneau, 19, according to Noovo Info sources.
Data breaches cost Canadian businesses nearly $6M on average: Mastercard data
A new report from Mastercard shows that the average data breach costs Canadian businesses $5.64 million while only 39 per cent of businesses are implementing adequate cybersecurity tools.
Friends of fallen Edmonton officer from N.S. remember him as 'faithful' husband, 'loyal friend'
As displays of grief grow in Edmonton, a day after two city police officers were shot and killed on the job, a town in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley is also hurting.
Nearly 2M bees imported to Vancouver Island from New Zealand
Some 1.75 million bees from New Zealand are acclimatizing to Canada's climate on a farm in North Oyster, Vancouver Island.
A place to land, then back to abuse? Vancouver Island woman flags housing gap
A Vancouver Island woman has managed to get out of an abusive home, but fears she’ll soon be right back where she started.
Hurricanes stage third period comeback to defeat Hitmen 6-4
The Hurricanes only led at the end Friday, as they defeated the Calgary Hitmen 6-4 in a game played at a packed Enmax Centre in Lethbridge.
Convertible crashes into concrete barrier near Dalhousie LRT station
It was a close call for a convertible on Crowchild Friday.
Dinos men's hockey team denied bid to play for national title in defeat to P.E.I.
The University of Calgary Dinos' dream season came crashing down on them Friday, when they were upset by the University of Prince Edward Island Panthers 4-2.
Teen shot officers, then mother after she tried to take his gun: Edmonton police
Edmonton police have released more details about the events that led to the death of two officers.
Woman shocked when she sees a lion while walking her dog in Ontario
A woman who visited Ontario last week said she was walking her dog at night when she came face-to-face with a lion through a chain-link fence — an encounter animal advocates pin on the lack of exotic animal legislation governing roadside zoos in the province.
BREAKING | One man killed, one in hospital after overnight shooting in the GTA
A man is dead and another man remains at a trauma centre after an overnight shooting outside a bar in Port Credit.
Picking up a passenger at Toronto Pearson Airport? How to avoid an $85 ticket
An Ontario man was shocked to get a notice for an $85 fine for trespassing after picking up a relative at Toronto Pearson International Airport.
'Worst thing to go through as a parent,' father of missing daughter staying at site of Old Montreal fire
Police say six people remain unaccounted for after the major fire that ripped through a historic building in Old Montreal. Members of the Montreal fire department (SSIM) held a news conference on Saturday morning and confirmed that Montreal police (SPVM) is still investigating the fire.
Suspect in Rosemont killings charged with 3 counts of 2nd-degree murder
The teenager who was arrested on Friday after three of his family members were stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood was charged with three counts of second-degree murder Saturday morning. Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said Arthur Galarneau, 19, will appear by videoconference in the Montreal courthouse.
Range of emotions for residents facing relocation over smelter in Rouyn-Noranda
An announcement this week that some 200 families would be relocated from a Rouyn-Noranda neighbourhood contaminated by smelter pollution was met with anxiety and concern for those who will be moved out.
'Toxic drug supply is killing our relatives': Animal tranquillizer found in overdose death reports in Winnipeg
An animal tranquillizer is making its way into Winnipeg’s street drug supply. Xylazine - also known as zombie drug - has been found in toxicology reports of three people who have died of an overdose.
Icy roads prompt highway closures in Manitoba
Winter weather and icy roads have caused highway closures in parts of Manitoba.
Winnipeg police lay sexual assault charges in three incidents
The Winnipeg Police Service has charged a male in connection with three sexual assaults in Winnipeg, including one where the victim was 11 years old.
'We aren’t nearly as competitive as Newfoundland': How the Sask. $200K doctor incentive compares
Hours after Saskatchewan announced it would give doctors a financial bonus for working in rural areas, Newfoundland upped the ante.
'They saved lives that day': 2 Saskatoon men given Award of Merit from fire department
Two Saskatoon men were recognized for their actions that saved lives in late 2022.
'It’s definitely tough': Sask. producers gear up for calving season
As calving season ramps up, the Government of Saskatchewan reminds producers to keep safety top of mind, declaring March 12-18 Agriculture Safety Week.
'Mommy is sorry': Regina woman guilty of killing her toddler accepts responsibility during sentencing submissions
A Regina woman wishes she could take back her actions that killed her toddler in June 2021. During sentencing submissions, Brittney Burghardt told court that she failed her kids and takes full responsibility.
11 lambs born on Sask. farm during blizzard, 11 more born since then
While a blizzard moved through parts of the province last weekend, one Saskatchewan farmer was busy helping his sheep give birth to 11 lambs.
'Beyond relieved': Sask. woman who suffered spinal injury in Mexico making strong recovery
A Saskatchewan woman who suffered a severe spinal injury while boogie boarding in Mexico was able to return home following several hospital stays and continues to make a strong recovery.
Lobster giant partially owned by Indigenous bands delivering higher sales and profits
A seafood giant that is half-owned by a coalition of East Coast First Nations is reporting a leap in annual sales, as 2022 revenues rose by $71.6 million compared to the year before.
Woman drives away from phony police stop in Halifax; investigation underway: HRP
Police are investigating after a woman was pulled over on a Halifax highway by what she thought was a fake police car.
Vehicle crashes into natural gas installation, section of Commissioners Rd closed
Commissioners Road West is closed in both directions west of Wonderland Road after a vehicle left the road and hit a natural gas installation.
As Thames Pool faces permanent closure — another London, Ont. pool also at flood risk
An online campaign to save Thames Pool from permanent closure is gaining momentum, however, CTV News London has learned that another public pool near the river faces similar risks from fluctuating water levels.
Second officer injured in Kipps Lane standoff released from hospital
The second officer injured in last weekend’s standoff on Kipps Lane has been released from hospital, London police confirmed on Friday.
Victim of fatal snowmobile crash on Lake Nipissing 'always up for a good time'
CTV News has learned the identity of the 33-year-old victim in the fatal snowmobile crash Tuesday on Lake Nipissing.
Revellers take over Marshall Street in Waterloo for St. Patrick’s Day parties
What started as a rainy, quiet morning turned into a sea of green as thousands gathered on Marshall Street in Waterloo Friday to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
Police responding to weapons incident in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police said there is no concern for public safety, after they investigated reports of a weapons incident in the Bricker Avenue area of Waterloo Friday night.
Eric Amaral’s death in prison deemed not suspicious
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say Eric Amaral’s death at Warkworth Institution is considered not suspicious.