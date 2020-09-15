VANCOUVER -- A record-breaking state of emergency first issued in March was just renewed for a 14th time in British Columbia.

The provincial government has renewed the state of emergency every two weeks since the spring, the maximum allowable timeframe for such declarations.

Its renewal is based on recommendations from health and emergency management officials

When in a state of emergency, the province is permitted to use "extraordinary powers," as outlined by the Emergency Program Act. These measures are in place to allow the government to support its COVID-19 response.

Prior to the onset of novel coronavirus in B.C., the province's longest-ever state of emergency was back in 2017. Prompted by wildfires, the declaration remained in place for 10 weeks.

Tuesday's renewal followed the announcement of 97 more cases, and while no new deaths were reported in the latest update, six people died of novel coronavirus over the weekend.

Currently more than five dozen people with the disease are in hospital in B.C.

A total of 7,376 cases have been recorded in the province since the start of the pandemic.