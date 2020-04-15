VANCOUVER -- New portable toilets are being installed along major trucking routes in B.C. after concerns were raised about the conditions of roadside restrooms.

The B.C. government announced it was funding the installations to make sure truck drivers have clean facilities, particularly as they deliver essential goods during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

About 20 new portable toilets have already been placed at commercial pull-outs and inspection stations and the province might add more over the next few weeks.

Earlier this month, Dan Dickey, who has been driving a truck for 30 years, told CTV News Vancouver that the state of roadside washrooms has become a bigger issue during the pandemic.

"The problem now with COVID-19 is that a lot of what used to be 24-hour facilities like Tim Hortons, McDonald's, some gas stations, they're no longer 24 hours," he said.

"They're running on half-staff. And restaurants are not letting you into their building. You can order your food and you can pick it up, that's it."

Instead, the facilities available are often in clear need of cleaning, with human waste on the toilet and surrounding area, while others have no working lights, running water, hand sanitizer, toilet seats or even toilet paper.

The province says maintenance contract workers have been hired to keep the facilities clean and if drivers encounter "less than ideal conditions," they're encouraged to contact a maintenance contractor or ministry office.

"Commercial truck drivers play an important role in maintaining the supply chain by delivering essential goods during the COVID-19 pandemic," a statement from the province says.

"The drivers ensure people around the province continue to have access to the items they need, including food and medicine. This is why it is crucial that commercial truck drivers have safe and clean facilities."