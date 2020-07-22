VANCOUVER -- Health officials are imposing stricter rules on B.C. bars and nightclubs as the province's COVID-19 caseload continues to surge.

On Wednesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry revealed patrons in these kinds of "high-risk environments" now need to stay in assigned seating areas, and can't stand at the bar to order drinks.

"There's no liquor self-service or dance floors, and measures need to be in place to reduce lineups and gatherings and pressure points," Henry said.

Officials thanked the representatives from the bar and nightclub industry for working with the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, WorkSafeBC and Henry's office to figure out ways to increase safety while remaining open.

Henry said it's also up to customers to obey those rules, and not try to pressure servers to turn a blind eye. She cautioned that people need to start rethinking their behaviour and acting more responsibly if British Columbians are going to continue enjoying the loosened rules allowed under Phase 3.

"We can all have fun and a safe summer despite COVID-19," Henry said. "But in order to keep going forward, we need to go back to safe social interactions. We need to play safe and stay safe."

The warning follows a wave of new infections linked to parties and private gatherings, particularly in the Kelowna area around Canada Day.

Officials said there are now 70 confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to those events, and 1,000 people stuck in self-isolation as a result of being exposed to people carrying the virus.

