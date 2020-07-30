VANCOUVER -- A hotel in B.C.'s capital city is the best in Canada, according to TripAdvisor.

The travel review website released its 2020 Travellers' Choice Awards Tuesday, and Victoria's Magnolia Hotel and Spa took the top spot among Canadian hotels.

In a news release Thursday, the hotel's general manager called the news "incredible," and said it "could not have come at a better time" for the hotel and its staff.

"It is uplifting and much appreciated to be recognized by our valued guests in the wake of this especially challenging period for tourism," said Bill Lewis, the general manager, in the release.

The Magnolia is not the only B.C. hotel to rank highly in the eyes of TripAdvisor users. In fact, four of the top five hotels in Canada, according to the list, are located in the province.

Vancouver luxury accommodations the Loden Hotel, L'Hermitage Hotel and Shangri-La Hotel took the second, third, and fifth positions on the list, respectively. TripAdvisor's full list of the best hotels in Canada can be found here.

These honours for B.C. hotels come in the midst of a summer tourist season that has seen steep declines in visitors – especially international ones – as long-distance travel continues to be discouraged amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of Phase 3 of its reopening plan, British Columbia has been encouraging residents to vacation within the province, while taking precautions to avoid spreading the coronavirus and being respectful of small communities that wish to remain closed.

The Magnolia is celebrating its selection as the best hotel in Canada by offering prospective guests a special "celebrate package," which includes a bottle of sparkling wine from a local vineyard and a nightly dining credit at the hotel's restaurant.