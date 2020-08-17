VANCOUVER -- The first 60 minutes after birth is known as the "golden hour" as it's the most critical time for mother and baby bonding.

BC Women's Hospital is highlighting the importance of an uninterrupted first hour of life with its innovative Golden Hour neonatal program, something it says is a first of its kind in North America.

When newborns require critical care they're often whisked away to another room, which can be stressful for both mother and child. The Golden Hour practice ensures the family stays together in the delivery room even when the infant requires life-saving interventions.

Since the program began last year, it's supported more than 200 babies and their families.

Nicole Dillman and her daughter Eleanor, who just celebrated her first birthday Wednesday, were among the first patients to try it.

"I was diagnosed with preeclampsia at 31 weeks," said Dillman. "When she was born she weighed three pounds and two ounces."

Dillman was airlifted from Whitehorse, Yukon, to BC Women's Hospital in Vancouver to receive urgent care.

"When you have a premature baby like that, you know it's not going to be what you pictured," she said.

But Dillman said it relieved some stress that she and her husband could stay with their baby the entire time.

"It really took a whole team in order to make that happen for us. There was probably 15 people in the room," she said.

A neonatologist at BC Women's Hospital said it took years of planning to figure out how to make the program work but it's all worth it.

"We know when we have all the right equipment there and all the right people there, we are able to improve the outcomes for the mom and the babies," said Dr. Deepak Manhas.

"Before, we were actually spending a lot of time disconnecting equipment, taking the baby over to our neonatal intensive care unit," he said. "Whereas now if we do it in front of the parents, we actually are faster at getting IVs in, getting antibiotics, getting sugar in."

It's something that was a difference maker for Dillman and her family.

"It meant everything to be able to be there for it," she said.

