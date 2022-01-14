B.C. hospital diverting pregnant patients for 3rd time in 6 months due to lack of pediatrician availability

For the third time in six months, Fraser Health is asking patients planning to deliver their babies at Peace Arch Hospital in White Rock to go elsewhere because of a pediatrician shortage.

The health authority said it's asking pregnant people to go to Langley Memorial Hospital instead, beginning on Jan. 28.

In a news release, Fraser Health described the "extended diversion for maternity patients" at Peace Arch Hospital as a result of "a gap in pediatrician availability due to an unexpected leave."

"The diversion will remain in place until we successfully recruit a full complement of pediatricians to support maternity patients at Peace Arch Hospital," the health authority said in its release.

Fraser Health said it will ensure that all care providers, such as midwives and doulas, who are part of a patient's care team will continue to be part of the delivery team at Langley Memorial.

"During the diversion period, impacted patients will be notified directly by their physicians or midwives to discuss their birth plan and ensure their needs are met," the health authority said. "If they have any questions, patients should contact their family physician and/or their midwife."

This is the third time in six months that Fraser Health has implemented a diversion for the maternity ward at Peace Arch Hospital.

The previous diversions happened last year from July 8 to 19 and from July 30 to Aug. 9. In both instances, the health authority blamed a shortage of available pediatricians for the diversion.

The health authority said it has recruited five pediatricians to work at hospitals across its coverage area over the last year, and is continuing its recruiting efforts for Peace Arch Hospital.

"Recruiting pediatricians to work in smaller hospitals, particularly those such as Peace Arch Hospital that do not have pediatric units, can be a challenge since some pediatricians prefer to work in larger acute settings," the health authority said.

Fraser Health said it's working with the Ministry of Health and staff at the hospital to find "long-term solutions" that will minimize the need for diversions and ensure the availability of pediatric services in South Surrey and White Rock.