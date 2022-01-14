B.C. hospital diverting pregnant patients for 3rd time in 6 months due to lack of pediatrician availability
For the third time in six months, Fraser Health is asking patients planning to deliver their babies at Peace Arch Hospital in White Rock to go elsewhere because of a pediatrician shortage.
The health authority said it's asking pregnant people to go to Langley Memorial Hospital instead, beginning on Jan. 28.
In a news release, Fraser Health described the "extended diversion for maternity patients" at Peace Arch Hospital as a result of "a gap in pediatrician availability due to an unexpected leave."
"The diversion will remain in place until we successfully recruit a full complement of pediatricians to support maternity patients at Peace Arch Hospital," the health authority said in its release.
Fraser Health said it will ensure that all care providers, such as midwives and doulas, who are part of a patient's care team will continue to be part of the delivery team at Langley Memorial.
"During the diversion period, impacted patients will be notified directly by their physicians or midwives to discuss their birth plan and ensure their needs are met," the health authority said. "If they have any questions, patients should contact their family physician and/or their midwife."
This is the third time in six months that Fraser Health has implemented a diversion for the maternity ward at Peace Arch Hospital.
The previous diversions happened last year from July 8 to 19 and from July 30 to Aug. 9. In both instances, the health authority blamed a shortage of available pediatricians for the diversion.
The health authority said it has recruited five pediatricians to work at hospitals across its coverage area over the last year, and is continuing its recruiting efforts for Peace Arch Hospital.
"Recruiting pediatricians to work in smaller hospitals, particularly those such as Peace Arch Hospital that do not have pediatric units, can be a challenge since some pediatricians prefer to work in larger acute settings," the health authority said.
Fraser Health said it's working with the Ministry of Health and staff at the hospital to find "long-term solutions" that will minimize the need for diversions and ensure the availability of pediatric services in South Surrey and White Rock.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alexa McDonough, political trailblazer and former NDP leader, dies at 77
Alexa McDonough, the former leader of the federal NDP, has died. She was 77.
Russia-Ukraine tensions: What should Canada do?
Canada can and should be more engaged in de-escalation efforts at the Ukraine border where Russia is amassing troops but must focus on its diplomatic strengths, says national security experts.
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly heading to Ukraine over Russian troop concerns
Canada's foreign affairs minister is heading to Ukraine amid mounting fears of a Russian invasion. Melanie Joly is to depart Sunday for Kyiv on a weeklong trip that will include stops in Paris and Brussels.
NEW | Ontario hits record with nearly 4,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19
Ontario has set another record for the highest number of people in hospital with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
Expect more worrisome variants after Omicron, scientists say
Get ready to learn more Greek letters. Scientists warn that Omicron's whirlwind advance practically ensures it won't be the last version of the coronavirus to worry the world.
'I don't know where she is': 7-year-old abducted by dad who doesn't want her vaccinated
A Saskatchewan mother is asking the public for help in finding her seven-year-old daughter who was taken by her ex-husband months ago after refusing to allow the young girl to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Thieves in L.A. are looting freight trains filled with packages from UPS, FedEx and Amazon
Photos and videos showing piles of empty boxes littered alongside rail tracks in Los Angeles County, Calif. are attracting attention online as shipping companies say they've seen a dramatic spike in railroad theft.
Volcano erupts in Pacific, islanders under tsunami advisory
An undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion near the Pacific nation of Tonga on Saturday, sending large tsunami waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground. A tsunami advisory was in effect for Hawaii, Alaska and the U.S. Pacific coast.
Canada's public health leaders navigate choppy waters as pandemic drags on
The abrupt departure of Quebec's public health director last week was further evidence of the rocky road being navigated by the country's chief medical officers as the Omicron wave pushes the pandemic fight toward a third year.
Vancouver Island
-
Police looking to return thousands of dollars found at Nanaimo mall
Mounties in Nanaimo are looking to reunite an elderly man with a large sum of money found at a local mall on New Year's Eve.
-
RCMP seek canoe stolen from daycare in Duncan, B.C.
Police are on the lookout for a child-sized wooden canoe that was stolen from a daycare in Duncan last month.
-
Rare 'iceberg' mirage captured by Nanoose, B.C. woman
A Nanoose, B.C. woman who is considering a life of professional photography already has a head start on her plans after photographing a phenomenon rarely caught on camera – or even seen in person.
Calgary
-
Excavation revealing artifacts from Calgary's past
While excavating, construction crews discovered a little slice of Calgary's past: glass bottles and other items from a site just northeast of the Stampede grounds.
-
Alberta-based legal centre to challenge Quebec vaccination tax in court
A Calgary-based constitutional freedom organization said this week that it will challenge Quebec's proposed vaccine tax in court.
-
Alberta announces spring legislature sitting dates, budget to be delivered Feb. 24
The Alberta government has announced dates for its spring sitting of the legislature.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations up 96 per cent over the past 2 weeks
There are now 822 COVID-19 patients in hospital, an increase of 230 from a week ago, and 403 from two weeks ago, or a jump of more than 96 per cent in the last two weeks.
-
Driver sentenced to 9 years for 2020 crash that killed 3
Oscar Benjumea, 27, pleaded guilty in May to three counts of dangerous driving causing death in the July 3, 2020 crash, as well as to a fourth count of failing to stop at an accident involving death.
-
'Transformative change': Wind-generated electricity starting to outpace coal in Alberta
Marking a significant shift in Alberta energy history, wind generation provided more power to the province's energy grid than coal several times this week.
Toronto
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario hits record with nearly 4,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19
Ontario has set another record for the highest number of people in hospital with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
-
Ontario lawyer wanted in real estate fraud worth more than $7.5 million
Peel police are searching for a Mississauga lawyer who allegedly defrauded millions from his clients in connection with real estate transactions.
-
'Miracle in the sky': Toronto doctor delivers baby girl mid-flight
A Toronto doctor's skills were put to the test last month when she was called upon to help perform a delivery on a transcontinental flight.
Montreal
-
Montreal 74-year-old who froze to death this week lived for years in solitary camp in NDG woods
The man who died of hypothermia in Montreal's NDG neighbourhood Monday evening had lived in the same spot, outdoors, for about a decade, says one of his neighbours. The man’s name was Michael, said John Symon, who met him at his cave-like structure in the wooded escarpment called Falaise St-Jacques.
-
Alberta-based legal centre to challenge Quebec vaccination tax in court
A Calgary-based constitutional freedom organization said this week that it will challenge Quebec's proposed vaccine tax in court.
-
Canada's public health leaders navigate choppy waters as pandemic drags on
The abrupt departure of Quebec's public health director last week was further evidence of the rocky road being navigated by the country's chief medical officers as the Omicron wave pushes the pandemic fight toward a third year.
Winnipeg
-
Canada-wide warrants issued for Winnipeg man in connection with two homicides
Winnipeg police say Canada-wide warrants have been issued for a man wanted in connection with two deadly shootings in Winnipeg, and are asking the public to be on the lookout.
-
Manitoba doctors worried about Omicron surge in hospitals
Manitoba is already seeing a record level of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 and hundreds more are expected in the coming weeks.
-
Students plan Monday walkout in protest of return to school plan
When schools fully reopen on Monday, a number of students may be absent – but not because they have COVID-19.
Saskatoon
-
Appointment of Sask Party member to SHA leadership position draws criticism
The appointment of a Saskatchewan Party member to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) Executive Leadership team is drawing criticism.
-
'It all feels so surreal': Saskatoon man wins $50M Lotto Max jackpot
A Saskatoon man has claimed his $50 million jackpot.
-
Brent Loucks steps aside from Saskatoon morning show gig
A staple of morning radio in Saskatoon has decided that 40 years of getting up at 4 a.m. is long enough.
Regina
-
Active COVID-19 cases surpass 10K in Sask., 1,412 new cases reported
Active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan surpassed 10,000 on Friday as the province reported 1,412 new cases.
-
COVID-19 vaccine text scam flagged by eHealth Sask.
eHealth said the message poses as an online vaccination scheduling website, contacting people about a third COVID-19 vaccine appointment, in a news release Friday.
-
Thursday apartment fire started in suite kitchen: Regina Fire
Investigators have determined an apartment fire east of downtown Regina on Thursday, started in a kitchen of one of the suites.
Atlantic
-
Winter storm brings mix of freezing rain, snow and high winds to Nova Scotia
Crews are working to restore power after a winter storm left thousands of Nova Scotians in the dark.
-
Alexa McDonough, political trailblazer and former NDP leader, dies at 77
Alexa McDonough, the former leader of the federal NDP, has died. She was 77.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador reports 24th death from COVID-19, eight people in hospital
Newfoundland and Labrador health officials say a 70-year-old woman in the western region of the province has died of COVID-19.
London
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario hits record with nearly 4,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19
Ontario has set another record for the highest number of people in hospital with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
-
'Miracle in the sky': Toronto doctor delivers baby girl mid-flight
A Toronto doctor's skills were put to the test last month when she was called upon to help perform a delivery on a transcontinental flight.
-
Driver charged in hit-and-run death near Strathroy, Ont.
OPP have charged a 51-year-old man in connection with the death of a Strathroy, Ont. man last October.
Northern Ontario
-
Alexa McDonough, political trailblazer and former NDP leader, dies at 77
Alexa McDonough, the former leader of the federal NDP, has died. She was 77.
-
Russia-Ukraine tensions: What should Canada do?
Canada can and should be more engaged in de-escalation efforts at the Ukraine border where Russia is amassing troops but must focus on its diplomatic strengths, says national security experts.
-
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly heading to Ukraine over Russian troop concerns
Canada's foreign affairs minister is heading to Ukraine amid mounting fears of a Russian invasion. Melanie Joly is to depart Sunday for Kyiv on a weeklong trip that will include stops in Paris and Brussels.
Kitchener
-
Wayne Gretzky Parkway closed in Brantford due to falling concrete
Brantford Police have closed the Wayne Gretzky Parkway Bridge, after they say concrete began falling from the overpass onto Highway 403.
-
Waterloo Wellington hospitals under unprecedented pressure
Hospital leaders provided a somber picture of what is currently happening on the frontlines Tuesday morning, worried about what the Omicron wave will do to them in the coming weeks.
-
Extreme cold warning issued for Waterloo-Wellington
Wind chill values near -30 C expected to develop overnight Friday