B.C. hospital briefly shut down by smell of gas reacting with cleaning fluid in blocked pipe

Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Care Centre in Merritt, B.C., is seen in this photo from the Interior Health website. Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Care Centre in Merritt, B.C., is seen in this photo from the Interior Health website.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener