After spending more than week scouring Manitoba for B.C. murder suspects Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky, the RCMP has announced it's scaling down its search efforts in the province.

Asst. Commissioner Jane MacLatchy of the Manitoba RCMP said officers have searched more than 500 homes and buildings, and followed up on over 250 tips from the public, but have not managed to confirm a single sighting of the two suspects.

"We canvassed every home and searched every abandoned building in the Gillam and Fox Lake Cree Nation," she said. "Taking into account all of the work so far, it has come time to reassess our deployment of resources to the area."

Authorities have utilized everything from police dogs to aircraft equipped with infrared sensors in the manhunt for McLeod and Schmegelsky, much of which has been focused on remote and rugged terrain.

Despite the paring down of resources, MacLatchy stressed that the RCMP is not calling off the search entirely. She also noted that police will be ready to ramp up their efforts again should more information come to light about the suspects' whereabouts.

But in the meantime, she offered condolences to the loved ones of the three homicide victims, Leonard Dyck, Chynna Deese and Lucas Fowler.

"I know that today's news is not what the families of the victims and the communities of northern Manitoba wanted to hear," MacLatchy said. "But when searching for people in vast, remote and rugged locations, it's always possible that they're not going to be immediately located."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Canadian Armed Forces revealed it had withdrawn from the search as well. The Department of National Defence said the military had been told its assistance is "no longer required" in the province.

"As a result, our aircrew and aircraft have ceased operations and will be returning to base. As always, we remain on standby for search and rescue operations," a spokesperson said in an email.

MacLatchy said she couldn't comment on unconfirmed reports that the suspects might have been spotted in Ontario.

As for the possibility the young men are already dead somewhere out in the brush, the assistance commissioner said investigators are not ruling anything out.

"The north part of the province is a very unforgiving place," she said. "Very challenging terrain, lots of wildlife. We're keeping all possibilities in mind."

This is a developing story.

Previous story: Mounties are expected to provide an update on a nation-wide manhunt for a pair of teenage murder suspects still missing more than two weeks after the investigation began.

The RCMP scheduled a news conference Wednesday out of Gillam, a small Manitoba community about 3,000 kilometres from the remote stretch of northern B.C. highway where the search began.

It is not yet known what new information will be included in the update on the search for Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod.

The whereabouts of the Vancouver Island teens remain unknown despite search efforts by air and on the ground by the RCMP and Canada's military.

Ages 18 and 19, Schmegelsky and McLeod were first announced as suspects just over a week ago. They've since been charged with second-degree murder in the death of UBC botany lecturer Leonard Dyck, and are considered suspects in the deaths of American Chynna Deese and Australian Lucas Fowler.

It's been 16 days since the first bodies were found on the Alaska Highway near Liard Hot Springs. Deese and Fowler were discovered by a road worker on Monday, July 15. They'd been fatally shot.

Dyck was found near Deese Lake, on a pullout off Highway 37, four days later.

The young suspects' names were first made public when they were still considered missing persons. Their vehicle had been found burning near Dyck's body, and Mounties reached out through the media, asking the teenagers to let someone know they were OK.

They were not called suspects until July 23, the day after their last known sighting in Gillam.

Since that time, the RCMP has been following up on tips from the public, including information that sent them 200 kilometres southwest to York Landing, but nothing has been confirmed.

Earlier this week, concerns about safety were raised after it became known that the RCMP was using private pilots to aid in the search for McLeod and Schmegelsy. Police sources mentioned concerns to CTV News, saying the pilots are inexperienced when it comes to handling dangerous situations.

