B.C. homicide suspect a 'considerate, caring young man,' father says
Northern B.C. deaths: Investigators probing 3 scenes near Dease Lake
Mounties speak to concerned Dease Lake residents at town hall
Burned-out car found near Gillam, Man. linked to teen suspects in B.C. deaths: RCMP
Northern B.C. deaths: Who's dead, who are the suspects and what happened?
Interactive map: 3 deaths in B.C.'s north
Missing teens now suspects in 3 deaths on northern B.C. highways
What we know about 2 teens connected to suspicious deaths
Investigators probing 3 scenes near Dease Lake
Photos show missing B.C. teens' burned truck; remains still not identified
Abandoned Jeep, 2 missing men aren't linked to northern B.C. deaths: RCMP