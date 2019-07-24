

CTV News Vancouver





As the police manhunt continues for B.C. homicide suspects Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky, one of the young men's fathers is speaking out about the troubling case.

In a statement issued Wednesday and addressed to "all the people who truly care," Keith McLeod described his son as a compassionate young man who has always been concerned about others' feelings.

He said he has little other information to share about the case unfolding across the country.

"This is what I do know – Kam is a kind, considerate, caring young man," he said.

The concerned father said his family is holed up at home to avoid media attention, and struggling to "wrap our heads around what is happening."

"(We) hope that Kam will come home to us safely so we can all get to the bottom of this story," he said.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.