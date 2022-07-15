B.C. homicide investigators to provide update on fatal shooting of Ripudaman Singh Malik

Homicide investigators are set to provide an update on the fatal shooting of the man who stood trial for the deadliest terrorist attack in Canadian history.

Ripudaman Singh Malik was acquitted in the notorious 1985 Air India bombings in 2005.

The 75-year-old was gunned down outside his Surrey business Thursday when shots rang out just before 9:30 a.m. near 82 Avenue and 128 Street.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team will provide an update on the case Friday morning.

Witnesses described hearing three shots.

One man, who didn’t want to be identified, told CTV News he found Malik slumped over in a vehicle with the window shattered in the parking lot of Malik's business.

“He was alive, he wasn’t dead. He just had one shot on the neck, that’s it. I took him out of the car, I waited, we called 911. Nobody came for a while, just cops came. No ambulance came” he told CTV News.

Police said they provided first aid until paramedics arrived, but Malik did not survive.

A burning vehicle was later found near 82 Avenue and 122A Street and investigators believe it’s linked to the murder.

Malik was one of two people acquitted in the mass murder of 331 people in two separate 1985 bombings targeting Air India planes.

“We are aware of Mr. Malik’s background, though at this time we are still working to determine the motive,” wrote IHIT's Sgt. Timothy Pierotti in a news release.

Those who knew him were visibly shaken as officers swarmed the complex.

“We can confirm that the shooting appears to be targeted and there is not believed to be any further risk to the public,” said Pierotti.

Police are asking any witnesses or those with dash camera footage of either crime scene to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Michele Brunoro, Andrew Weichel and Bhinder Sajan