B.C. homeowner who locked out contractors in middle of bathroom renovation ordered to pay $4K
A pair of B.C. contractors who say they were suddenly locked out of a client's home in the middle of a bathroom renovation have been awarded compensation by the province's small claims tribunal.
In a decision issued Wednesday, Civil Resolution Tribunal vice chair Andrea Ritchie awarded Benjamin Troy Child and Elysia Sum $4,270.42, plus interest and fees.
Child and Sum filed their complaint against Josephine Denis, who hired them through Facebook in July 2022 to install a bathtub and shower in a bathroom.
Ritchie's decision does not specify where in B.C. the dispute occurred.
THE AGREEMENT
According to the decision, Denis posted on Facebook seeking recommendations for a plumber to conduct the work. Denis then began exchanging messages with Ben’s Plumbing, Gas & Renovations, which is the name under which Child and Sum do their business.
"There is no indication BPGR is an incorporated company, but rather the applicants run the business as individuals working together," the decision reads. "So, although the respondent says they did not hire the applicants personally, I find that they did."
The parties agreed, in Facebook messages, to a rate of $240 for the first hour of work, followed by $140 per hour after that, according to the CRT decision.
Work began on July 26, 2022, at which point the contractors discovered that the new tub Denis had on site was cracked. Ritchie notes that the parties "undisputedly agreed" that the contractors would source and install a new tub.
They also agreed that a third worker would be brought for an additional $40 per hour, according to the decision.
"After work on July 26, the parties arranged for the applicants to return on Aug. 1, 2022, to finish the work," the decision reads.
"Facebook messages show Mr. Child confirmed with the respondent that all three workers would attend. The applicants say they left for lunch, to do a supply run as they needed more silicone, and to let the shower surround walls’ adhesive cure so they could complete the finishing touches. When they returned, they found they were locked out of the respondent's home."
THE LOCKOUT
Denis told the tribunal the contractors' work was unsatisfactory.
"The respondent says the wall surrounds were not siliconed, some floor linoleum had been cut back, and the shower caddies had not been cut," the decision reads. "As a result, the respondent decided they no longer wanted the applicants to perform work in their house and locked them out."
For their part, Child and Sum agreed with Denis' description of the work they had done, but argued it was simply incomplete.
Specifically, they said they had not placed the silicone yet because they were waiting for the adhesive to cure, and that the cuts to the linoleum were necessary for the installation of the tub and would be covered by trim, which they had already purchased, when the work was finished.
"The applicants called the police after they were locked out of the respondent’s home because the respondent undisputedly locked their tools inside and would not give them back," Ritchie's decision reads.
"Once police arrived, the respondent allowed Ms. Sum to enter to retrieve the tools and take photos of the work, with a police escort."
THE INVOICE
The day after they were locked out, Child and Sum sent Denis an invoice for $4,373.40, representing the cost of their labour and materials to that point.
The total included four hours of labour for two people at $140 and six hours of labour for three people at $180 on July 26, plus nine hours of labour for three people at $180 for Aug. 1.
Child and Sum told the tribunal they mistakenly forgot to invoice the agreed $240 for the first hour of work, and so didn't claim it through the CRT.
The invoice total also included $892.40 for the new tub – broken down as $612.91 for the tub itself, plus 12-per-cent in taxes and a 30-per-cent markup – plus $221 for supplies.
Ritchie concluded that because the parties had agreed to payment based on time and materials, the fact that the work was ultimately left incomplete didn't matter.
"I find the respondent owes the applicants for the work they completed, which included plumbing rough-in, tub and drain installation, drywall installation with mudding and taping, installation of three shower wall surrounds, and some trim," the tribunal vice chair wrote.
"The applicant’s obligation to pay is subject to any proven set-off for alleged deficiencies or substandard work. In particular, the respondent argues the applicants’ work fell below a reasonable standard and that they overcharged. As the party alleging this, the respondent has the burden to prove it."
Unfortunately for Denis, Ritchie was unpersuaded by the evidence provided to support these allegations.
The tribunal member wrote that Denis had provided no expert evidence to show that the contractors' work was substandard, and that there was nothing obviously wrong with it other than the fact that it was unfinished, which Ritchie noted was "due to the respondent’s choice to lock the applicants out of the worksite."
Ritchie also rejected the argument that the contractors overcharged for their labour, though the tribunal vice chair did reduce the markup on the new bathtub from 30 per cent to 15 per cent "on a judgment basis."
In the end, Ritchie ordered Denis to pay the contractors a total of $4,543.53, representing $4,270.42 for their labour and materials, plus $98.11 in pre-judgment interest and $175 in tribunal fees.
