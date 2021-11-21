B.C. highway crash involving bus leaves 1 dead, 12 injured

The RCMP say one person is dead and 12 others injured after a semi-trailer truck collided with a passenger bus in northeastern B.C. Saturday afternoon.

Mounties from the McBride detachment responded to the crash on Highway 16 just before 1:30 p.m.

Police say both vehicles caught fire and that the man driving the truck died at the scene near the Alberta border.

They say 12 people from the bus, including the driver, were taken to hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious.

They also say it appears the eastbound semi lost control and collided with the westbound bus.