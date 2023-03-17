B.C. high court orders a new trial for former X-ray tech convicted of sexual assault

Media wait outside B.C. Supreme Court, in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday June 2, 2015. A British Columbia man convicted of sexually assaulting two women has been granted a new trial after the B.C. Court of Appeal ruled the trial judge used inadmissible evidence to support a guilty verdict. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Media wait outside B.C. Supreme Court, in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday June 2, 2015. A British Columbia man convicted of sexually assaulting two women has been granted a new trial after the B.C. Court of Appeal ruled the trial judge used inadmissible evidence to support a guilty verdict. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener