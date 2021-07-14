VANCOUVER -- Health Minister Adrian Dix is expected to provide information today about the handling of a recent heat wave by B.C. Emergency Health Services.

Paramedics and families have complained about systemic issues that left people waiting too long for help as temperatures in parts of the province recently hit historic highs.

Premier John Horgan says Dix will also provide details about an investigation by the coroners service into the more than 700 deaths in a week that may have been linked to extreme heat.

He says findings from the coroners service and guidance from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are expected to provide health authorities with more information, so they can best advise people on ways to protect themselves from the dangers of high temperatures.