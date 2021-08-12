VANCOUVER -- Environment Canada has renewed its heat warnings for much of the South and Central Coast of British Columbia.

Thursday is expected to be the hottest day of the week with high temperatures lasting until Sunday morning.

Daytime highs are expected to reach the high 30s to low 40s in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

“A strong ridge of high pressure will reach maximum strength by Friday resulting in very hot temperatures,” wrote Environment Canada in a weather warning bulletin.

Forecasters predict there will be little relief after sunset with higher than normal temperatures overnight.

“These hotter than normal temperatures will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses. Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place,” warned Environment Canada.

Everyone is encouraged to check on older family, friends and neighbours.

Many air-conditioned civic facilities across the Lower Mainland are opening up as cooling centres to help people escape the heat.