VANCOUVER -- Metro Vancouver residents are in for another streak of high temperatures in the days ahead, even after the region saw rain for the first time in more than a month over the weekend.

As of Monday morning, Environment Canada didn't have any heat-related weather warnings in place for B.C., but temperatures are expected to rise in the Lower Mainland.

Monday's forecast predicts Vancouver will get up to 22 C and feel like 27 C according to the humidex. By Thursday, that's expected to reach 29 C, before calculating humidity.

Inland it's expected to get much hotter. Thursday's temperatures could get as high as 35 C, Environment Canada predicts.

After Monday, lows aren't expected to dip below 17 C for the rest of the week.

In the Interior, where more than a dozen wildfires are burning, temperatures are likely to creep even higher.

Next weekend's forecast for Kamloops shows highs could get up to 37. In Lytton, where temperatures records were broken several days in a row in June just before the village was destroyed by a fire, it's expected to reach 38 C, before calculating humidity.

While no heat warnings are in place, nearly 20 air quality statements have been issued for southeastern B.C. because of wildfire smoke. Environment Canada says air quality is expected to improve in many areas over the next couple days.

"A general improvement in air quality is expected for the Central and South Okanagan, Similkameen and Boundary regions," Environment Canada's statement says.

"However, locations near or downwind of active fires may still be impacted by smoke."