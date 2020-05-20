VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top health officials will outline new test-positive cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday, but it won't be through a live briefing.

Instead, a statement from the health ministry is expected to be released in the afternoon.

In Tuesday's update, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix revealed just two new cases of the virus, which was the lowest number since early March.

"When you're testing and you're looking for cases and you only find two, that's a very positive indication," Dix said.

Henry and Dix also announced three additional deaths, bringing the province's death toll from the virus to 146. They also said a total of 1,975 people have now fully recovered from the virus, leaving 323 active cases, the lowest number since March 19.

As of Tuesday, 45 people were in hospital because of the virus, with 12 of those in intensive care.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel