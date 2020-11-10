VANCOUVER -- British Columbians will get another COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon, revealing how many cases of the disease were reported over the past 24 hours.

The update, which will come through a written statement, will also reveal if any additional deaths or outbreaks were recorded.

On Monday, health officials reported on COVID-19 cases from a 48-hour period, revealing nearly 1,000 more cases and five more deaths.

During a news conference, Dr. Bonnie Henry said 536 cases were identified from Saturday to Sunday, and 462 were identified from Sunday to Monday.

Henry also spoke about the latest public health orders, which were announced on Saturday.

"What we need to do now is to break those chains of transmission," Henry said. "We will start seeing those numbers come down, reflecting that we are no longer exposing large numbers of people."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel