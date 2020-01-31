VANCOUVER -- Health officials are expected to provide an update on B.C.’s coronavirus situation on Friday morning.

Health Minister Adrian Dix will be joined by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry for the announcement.

The province has not yet said what kind of information they will be providing during the 9:30 a.m. news conference in downtown Vancouver, but did note there is currently only one confirmed case of the virus in B.C.

On Tuesday, Dix and Henry announced during a news conference at the BC Centre for Disease Control that the province had its first presumptive positive case of the virus.

Additional testing done in Winnipeg later confirmed a positive result

The patient in B.C. is in his 40s and had recently returned to Metro Vancouver from a trip to China, which included time in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the outbreak.

He lives somewhere in the area covered by Vancouver Coastal Health, with includes Vancouver, Richmond and the North Shore.

Health officials said the man was not believed to be contagious on his flight from China to YVR and said he was exposed to only a few close contacts once he arrived back in B.C. Those contacts are also being monitored by health officials as the man remains in isolation at home.

Henry wouldn't confirm how many additional people in B.C. were being tested for the virus, but only said it was "a couple handfuls."

Two other Canadians, a husband and wife who live in Ontario, are the other two confirmed cases in Canada. On Friday, the man was discharged from hospital after his condition continued to improve. The woman is at home in self-isolation.

Provincial health officials in Ontario said Thursday that they are investigating 27 people for possible coronavirus infection.

Friday's provincial health update in Vancouver comes just a day after the World Health Organization declared coronavirus a global health emergency.

Additional screening and cleaning measures remain in place at YVR, where some flights to and from China have been cancelled, but health officials in B.C. have continued to say the risk of transmission remains low.